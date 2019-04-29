Star Magazine logo

STAR Pays for Scoops!

Button which opens 'Send us a scoop' formClick here!

or call (800) 609-8312

Miranda lambert husband brendan mcloughlin new york city

Love Birds

Miranda Lambert & Husband Brendan McLoughlin Go Sightseeing In NYC

The Staten Island native showed the country singer his hometown.

By ,

Miranda lambert husband brendan mcloughlin new york city

Credit: MEGA

View gallery 7

Miranda Lambert shocked fans this winter when she announced she married New York City cop Brendan McLoughlin. Over the weekend, the newlyweds were spotted together in New York City, enjoying the warm weather. Click through the gallery for all the info.

Miranda Lambert & Husband Brendan McLoughlin Go Sightseeing In NYC
1 of 7
Close gallery
Miranda, 35, and Brendan, 27, visited Soho in Downtown Manhattan.

Photo credit: MEGA

They both wore baseball hats, trying to keep a low profile. They looked at different stalls and stands on the street.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

The couple split their time between Nashville — where her country music career is based — and New York, where he still works as a police officer.

Photo credit: MEGA

The pair has also spent time in Staten Island, where Brendan is from.

Photo credit: MEGA

Brendan and Miranda made their red carpet debut earlier this month at the ACM Awards. They narrowly avoided a run-in with her ex Blake Shelton and his girlfriend Gwen Stefani.

Photo credit: MEGA

Miranda and Brendan announced their marriage in February 2019. They started dating three months earlier, in November.

Photo credit: MEGA

What do you think of Miranda and Brendan’s NYC sightseeing? Sound off in the comments!

Photo credit: MEGA

Filed under: ,
Comments

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE