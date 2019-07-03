Miranda Lambert Spotted Drinking Alone While Husband Brendan Has Boys’ Night Out

Newlywed Miranda Lambert was spotted on June 26 drinking all alone in New York City while husband Brendan McLoughlin had some quality time with the boys. The couple, who married this past winter after a whirlwind romance, were spotted together the next day, packing on the PDA.
1 of 9
According to In Touch
, Miranda, 35, was spotted at Bistro Les Amis in Manhattan’s Soho neighborhood.
Photo credit: The Image Direct
2 of 9
The “Over You” singer seemed in good spirits as she sipped her frosty beverages and smiled at the other patrons.
Photo credit: The Image Direct
3 of 9
She drank two bright daiquiris and two glasses of wine with her meal.
Photo credit: The Image Direct
4 of 9
After, she went to local hotspot the Red Lion, where she enjoyed some gin and tonics.
Photo credit: The Image Direct
5 of 9
Brendan, 28, meanwhile, was hanging out with his friends downtown.
Photo credit: The Image Direct
6 of 9
He and his pals were spotted at Pier A bar.
Photo credit: The Image Direct
7 of 9
The former NYPD police officer now lives in Nashville with the country star, but they still make it up to New York to visit his friends and his family. That includes his 7-month-old son from a previous relationship.
Photo credit: The Image Direct
8 of 9
They were seen together the day after Miranda’s solo outing walking arm in arm in the West Village.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
9 of 9
What do you think of Brendan and Miranda’s relationship? Sound off in the comments!
Photo credit: The Image Direct
According to In Touch
, Miranda, 35, was spotted at Bistro Les Amis in Manhattan’s Soho neighborhood.
Photo credit: The Image Direct
The “Over You” singer seemed in good spirits as she sipped her frosty beverages and smiled at the other patrons.
Photo credit: The Image Direct
She drank two bright daiquiris and two glasses of wine with her meal.
Photo credit: The Image Direct
After, she went to local hotspot the Red Lion, where she enjoyed some gin and tonics.
Photo credit: The Image Direct
Brendan, 28, meanwhile, was hanging out with his friends downtown.
Photo credit: The Image Direct
He and his pals were spotted at Pier A bar.
Photo credit: The Image Direct
The former NYPD police officer now lives in Nashville with the country star, but they still make it up to New York to visit his friends and his family. That includes his 7-month-old son from a previous relationship.
Photo credit: The Image Direct
They were seen together the day after Miranda’s solo outing walking arm in arm in the West Village.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
What do you think of Brendan and Miranda’s relationship? Sound off in the comments!
Photo credit: The Image Direct