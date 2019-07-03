Miranda Lambert Spotted Drinking Alone While Husband Brendan Has Boys’ Night Out

According to In Touch , Miranda, 35, was spotted at Bistro Les Amis in Manhattan’s Soho neighborhood. Photo credit: The Image Direct

The “Over You” singer seemed in good spirits as she sipped her frosty beverages and smiled at the other patrons. Photo credit: The Image Direct

She drank two bright daiquiris and two glasses of wine with her meal. Photo credit: The Image Direct

After, she went to local hotspot the Red Lion, where she enjoyed some gin and tonics. Photo credit: The Image Direct

Brendan, 28, meanwhile, was hanging out with his friends downtown. Photo credit: The Image Direct

He and his pals were spotted at Pier A bar. Photo credit: The Image Direct

The former NYPD police officer now lives in Nashville with the country star, but they still make it up to New York to visit his friends and his family. That includes his 7-month-old son from a previous relationship. Photo credit: The Image Direct

They were seen together the day after Miranda’s solo outing walking arm in arm in the West Village. Photo credit: INSTARImages