Star Magazine logo

STAR Pays for Scoops!

Button which opens 'Send us a scoop' formClick here!

or call (800) 609-8312

Miranda lambert husband brendan mcloughlin cop nyc photos

Pretty In Pink

Miranda Lambert & Cop Husband Brendan McLoughlin Spotted In NYC

The couple were hauling their luggage.

By ,

Miranda lambert husband brendan mcloughlin cop nyc photos

Credit: MEGA

View gallery 7

Miranda Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin were spotted on the street in New York City on May 15. The couple, who secretly married this winter shortly after they started dating, wore matching pink outfits. Click through the gallery to see the photos of their day in the city.

Miranda Lambert & Cop Husband Brendan McLoughlin Spotted In NYC
1 of 7
Close gallery
Miranda, 35, looked super casual in leggings, a jean jacket and a pink hat. She rolled a magenta suitcase behind her.

Photo credit: MEGA

Brendan, 27, wore a pink shirt with black jeans and blue sneakers. He was talking to someone on the phone.

Photo credit: MEGA

The couple split their time between New York, where Brendan works as a police officer, and Nashville, where the singer’s music career is based.

Photo credit: MEGA

The pair made their debut together in April at the ACM Awards, where they deftly avoided Miranda’s ex Blake Shelton.

Photo credit: MEGA

Last year, Miranda dated Evan Felker, who filed for divorce from his wife shortly after meeting the singer.

Photo credit: MEGA

Brendan, a Staten Island native, was previously engaged. His ex’s mom has alleged that he cheated on her and got another woman pregnant.

Photo credit: MEGA

What do you think of Miranda and Evan’s day in New York? Sound off in the comments!

Photo credit: MEGA

Filed under: ,
Comments

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE