Miranda Lambert & Cop Husband Brendan McLoughlin Spotted In NYC

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Miranda Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin were spotted on the street in New York City on May 15. The couple, who secretly married this winter shortly after they started dating, wore matching pink outfits. Click through the gallery to see the photos of their day in the city.