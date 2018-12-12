Miley Cyrus Back To Her Raunchy Ways In ‘Nothing Breaks Like A Heart’ Video

Miley Cyrus is back at it again. In her politically charged “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” video, the party girl shows off her bare butt while taking part in a low-speed car chase. In addition to her raunchy exposure, she also tries to get political about American culture. Click through the gallery for all the info.
The video begins with Miley, 26, driving a car in a low-speed race with police. It’s an obvious homage to O.J. Simpson
’s infamous chase. People line the road with signs supporting Miley.
At one point, the “We Can’t Stop” singer rises and flips over the front seats into the back, showing off her butt in a tiny silver thong.
Then she drives the car to different places, including a strip club full of priests, a shooting range full of young girls, and a big box store where frenzied customers raid the aisles.
Back on the road, she passes nuns, kneeling football players, and a kid with a “Miley for President” sign.
Then, her car flips in slow motion, presumably killing her, as the video ends.
It’s not clear what the video has to do with the song, which is about heartbreak. “It cuts you deep and leaves a scar / Things fall apart, but nothing breaks like a heart,” she sings.
What do you think of Miley's butt-baring video?
