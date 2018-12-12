Star Magazine logo

STAR Pays for Scoops!

Button which opens 'Send us a scoop' formClick here!

or call (800) 609-8312

Miley cyrus butt nothing breaks like a heart video

She Can’t Stop

Miley Cyrus Back To Her Raunchy Ways In ‘Nothing Breaks Like A Heart’ Video

The singer is never afraid to show off her body.

By ,

Miley cyrus butt nothing breaks like a heart video

Credit: INSTARImages

View gallery 8

Miley Cyrus is back at it again. In her politically charged “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” video, the party girl shows off her bare butt while taking part in a low-speed car chase. In addition to her raunchy exposure, she also tries to get political about American culture. Click through the gallery for all the info.

Miley Cyrus Back To Her Raunchy Ways In ‘Nothing Breaks Like A Heart’ Video
1 of 8
Close gallery
The video begins with Miley, 26, driving a car in a low-speed race with police. It’s an obvious homage to O.J. Simpson’s infamous chase. People line the road with signs supporting Miley.

Photo credit: Getty Images

At one point, the “We Can’t Stop” singer rises and flips over the front seats into the back, showing off her butt in a tiny silver thong.

Photo credit: Youtube

Then she drives the car to different places, including a strip club full of priests, a shooting range full of young girls, and a big box store where frenzied customers raid the aisles.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Back on the road, she passes nuns, kneeling football players, and a kid with a “Miley for President” sign.

Photo credit: MEGA

Then, her car flips in slow motion, presumably killing her, as the video ends.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

It’s not clear what the video has to do with the song, which is about heartbreak. “It cuts you deep and leaves a scar / Things fall apart, but nothing breaks like a heart,” she sings.

Photo credit: MEGA

It’s odd that the song is about lost love, given that Miley is so happy currently with fiancé Liam Hemsworth. They’re even discussing their wedding and the possibility of having kids.

Photo credit: MEGA

What do you think of Miley’s butt-baring video? Sound off in the comments!

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Filed under:
Comments

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE