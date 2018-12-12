Miley Cyrus Back To Her Raunchy Ways In ‘Nothing Breaks Like A Heart’ Video

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Miley Cyrus is back at it again. In her politically charged “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” video, the party girl shows off her bare butt while taking part in a low-speed car chase. In addition to her raunchy exposure, she also tries to get political about American culture. Click through the gallery for all the info.