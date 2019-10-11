Is This Liam Hemsworth’s New GF After Miley Cyrus Split?

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Has Liam Hemsworth moved on from Miley Cyrus with a new girlfriend? The Hunger Games star was spotted with fellow Australian Maddison Brown on October 10 in New York City, holding hands. Is she Liam’s new lady?

On Thursday, Liam, 29, was wearing a black jacket and jeans with white Converse sneakers. Maddison, 22, wore a black leather jacket and ripped jeans with stylish ankle boots. Both wore sunglasses to shield their faces.

While they engaged in some hand-holding, neither has commented on whether they’re actually dating. But they did look mighty close during their afternoon walk.

Madison currently stars on the CW remake of Dynasty. Its third season kicks off on Friday, October 11.

Before her big break on the night time soap opera, Madison worked mostly as a model, picking up a few small acting gigs in Australia. She appeared in the 2015 film Strangerland with Nicole Kidman. She also worked on the Aussie television series The Kettering Incident with Elizabeth Debicki.