Is This Liam Hemsworth’s New GF After Miley Cyrus Split?

Has Liam Hemsworth moved on from Miley Cyrus with a new girlfriend? The Hunger Games star was spotted with fellow Australian Maddison Brown on October 10 in New York City, holding hands. Is she Liam’s new lady?
On Thursday, Liam, 29, was wearing a black jacket and jeans with white Converse sneakers. Maddison, 22, wore a black leather jacket and ripped jeans with stylish ankle boots. Both wore sunglasses to shield their faces.
While they engaged in some hand-holding, neither has commented on whether they’re actually dating. But they did look mighty close during their afternoon walk.
Madison currently stars on the CW remake of Dynasty. Its third season kicks off on Friday, October 11.
Before her big break on the night time soap opera, Madison worked mostly as a model, picking up a few small acting gigs in Australia. She appeared in the 2015 film Strangerland with Nicole Kidman. She also worked on the Aussie television series The Kettering Incident with Elizabeth Debicki.
Maddison first appeared in Vogue Australia
when she was just 16 years old. She’s active on Twitter
, tweeting about causes close to her heart, and has almost 500 thousand Instagram
followers.
Miley and Kaitlynn broke up last month. Now, the “Wrecking Ball” singer is dating Cody Simpson.
The Hannah Montana star has been flaunting her relationship with the 22-year-old all over Instagram. She posted a shirtless video of him with her in her bathroom. In some posts she even called Cody her “BF.”
Miley addressed her split from Liam in a new song, “Slide Away.”
The lyrics gave some major clues as to why they called it quits.
