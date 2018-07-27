Kourtney Kardashian Struts In Tight Leather Dress Amid BF Instagram Feud

Kourtney Kardashian looked sexy and chic on Thursday, July 26 in West Hollywood. The 39-year-old posed for photos in a tight red leather dress. Notably missing? Her younger boyfriend Younes Bendjima, who caused a major issue last week with his public disapproval of her sexy Instagram pics. Click through the gallery for all the info on her nighttime glam look, and for where things stand with her model BF now.
Kourtney was spotted leaving family favorite restaurant, Craig’s. The mom of three wore a tight red leather midi dress that showed off all her curves.
On her feet she wore strappy black and clear sandals, and she carried a tiny black purse. The entire look combined elegance and sex appeal.
After, he tried to make a joke of it. He commented on a photo of her fully dressed, “Hmmm well... ok for this one," with emojis sticking out their tongue.
What do you think of Kourtney’s red leather dress? Sound off in the comments!
