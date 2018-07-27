Star Magazine logo

Kourtney Kardashian Struts In Tight Leather Dress Amid BF Instagram Feud

Younes Bendjima has a problem with his girlfriend’s sexy photos.

Credit: MEGA

Kourtney Kardashian looked sexy and chic on Thursday, July 26 in West Hollywood. The 39-year-old posed for photos in a tight red leather dress. Notably missing? Her younger boyfriend Younes Bendjima, who caused a major issue last week with his public disapproval of her sexy Instagram pics. Click through the gallery for all the info on her nighttime glam look, and for where things stand with her model BF now.

Kourtney was spotted leaving family favorite restaurant, Craig’s. The mom of three wore a tight red leather midi dress that showed off all her curves.

Photo credit: MEGA

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star left the rest of her look simple, tying her hair back into a bun. She wore stud earrings and a glossy nude lip.

Photo credit: MEGA

On her feet she wore strappy black and clear sandals, and she carried a tiny black purse. The entire look combined elegance and sex appeal.

Photo credit: MEGA

Wonder what her boyfriend would think of the outfit, though. As Star readers know, Younes, 25, is fuming about all the sexy pics she posts on Instagram.

Photo credit: MEGA

He made his feelings public when he commented on a photo of her in a thong bikini last week. “That's what you need to show to get likes?" the model, who often poses shirtless, wrote.

Photo credit: MEGA

After, he tried to make a joke of it. He commented on a photo of her fully dressed, “Hmmm well... ok for this one," with emojis sticking out their tongue.

Photo credit: MEGA

What do you think of Kourtney’s red leather dress? Sound off in the comments!

Photo credit: MEGA

Comments

