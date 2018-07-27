Kourtney Kardashian Struts In Tight Leather Dress Amid BF Instagram Feud

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kourtney Kardashian looked sexy and chic on Thursday, July 26 in West Hollywood. The 39-year-old posed for photos in a tight red leather dress. Notably missing? Her younger boyfriend Younes Bendjima, who caused a major issue last week with his public disapproval of her sexy Instagram pics. Click through the gallery for all the info on her nighttime glam look, and for where things stand with her model BF now.