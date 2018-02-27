Kim Zolciak-Biermann Gifts Daughter Brielle A 'Rose Gold Gun' For Her 21st Birthday

Star Magazine participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.
On Monday, the Real Housewives of Atlanta Star threw her daughter a surprise party at her home following Brielle’s girl trip to Miami over the weekend.
At the party the 39-year-old mom of six presented her daughter with a rose gold gun, which was wrapped with Disney’s Princess Elena of Avalor wrapping paper.
The mommy-daughter duo documented the festive night and in one video, Brielle asked her mother, “Oh my God, what am I going to do with this,” to which her mother answered: “You’re moving out so it’s time to figure it out…It’s not loaded…It’s a special one for you, it’s rose gold.”
A week earlier, Kim shared on Instagram that she purchased bulletproof backpacks for her children for the price of $114.29.
The gifts comes in the wake of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting that took place in Parkland, Florida.
