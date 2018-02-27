STAR Pays for Scoops!

Click here!

Send us your scoop!

or call (800) 609-8312

Star Magazine participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.

Twenty-Gun!

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Gifts Daughter Brielle A 'Rose Gold Gun' For Her 21st Birthday

The 'RHOA' star also purchased bulletproof backpacks for her children.

By ,

View gallery 6

Star Magazine participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann Gifts Daughter Brielle A 'Rose Gold Gun' For Her 21st Birthday
1 of 6
Brielle Biermann celebrated her 21st birthday on Feb. 25th and for her special day her mother Kim Zolciak-Biermann gifted her with a custom Glock 43.
On Monday, the Real Housewives of Atlanta Star threw her daughter a surprise party at her home following Brielle’s girl trip to Miami over the weekend.
At the party the 39-year-old mom of six presented her daughter with a rose gold gun, which was wrapped with Disney’s Princess Elena of Avalor wrapping paper.
The mommy-daughter duo documented the festive night and in one video, Brielle asked her mother, “Oh my God, what am I going to do with this,” to which her mother answered: “You’re moving out so it’s time to figure it out…It’s not loaded…It’s a special one for you, it’s rose gold.”
A week earlier, Kim shared on Instagram that she purchased bulletproof backpacks for her children for the price of $114.29.
The gifts comes in the wake of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting that took place in Parkland, Florida.
Filed under: , , ,
Comments