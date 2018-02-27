Kim Zolciak-Biermann Gifts Daughter Brielle A 'Rose Gold Gun' For Her 21st Birthday

20 years ago my nugget @briellebiermann and I! Like why did I think being that tan was cute! Thanks for literally sucking the life out of my titties 😏 Brielle! I can't believe tomorrow you are turning 21! My stomach hurts 😩 it seriously went so fast! Brielle you are one of the BEST "things" that has ever happened in my life! I AM SO PROUD OF YOU!!!... What you stand for, who you are, how you live your life, your morals, your values, your beliefs, you have always been a LEADER and you have never swayed! I love you far beyond words could ever describe! Now behave in Miami, and remember alcohol and the water don't mix! 😉❤️ I'll silently cry myself to sleep 😢

