Brielle Biermann Unrecognizable After Dissolving Lip Fillers

Brielle Biermann is starting 2020 on a new foot. The Don’t Be Tardy star revealed to fans that she was having her lip fillers dissolved, hoping to look younger. In new photos she posted, the 22-year-old was unrecognizable.
Brielle shared a video of herself to Instagram, and wrote in the caption, “New year! New lips! New hair! Same b***h!”
Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s eldest also posted multiple selfies on her story. In one, she posed in the mirror. In a second, she was in the doctor’s chair, waiting to undergo another procedure. She wrote over the photo, “Last night before we dissolved even more!” Brielle tagged her doctor in the photo. In a third photo, she showed off her new hair color in addition to her now smaller lips.
Brielle explained herself in an Instagram Story earlier this month. She wrote at the time, “Dissolved my lips yesterday…gonna look like 18-year-old Brielle again soon. 2020 new year new me!”
She also explained that the process would leave her “black [and] blue for a few days.” The process
requires an injection of Hyaluronidase. The enzymes in it dissolve the filler and return lips to normal.
Photo credit: Brielle Biermann / Instagram
In February 2019, Brielle explained that she got the fillers because she was insecure about her natural lips. She said at the time, “All my friends had beautiful, full lips. Like my best friend Elizabeth. I was like, ‘You b***h, I want lips that look like yours.’ Since I was 14 I was like, I have to have my lips done right when I turn 18. If I could’ve done it sooner I would’ve and I don’t regret it. I don’t think I’ve gone overboard like people claim.”
Photo credit: Brielle Biermann / Instagram
But obviously something changed that made Brielle decide she had, in fact, gone too far.
Photo credit: Brielle Biermann / Instagram
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: INSTARImages
But other fans told her to “embrace” cosmetic procedures instead of denying them.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
What do you think of Brielle dissolving her lip fillers? Sound off in the comments!
Photo credit: Rick Diamond/Rolling Stone/Shutterstock
Photo credit: Brielle Biermann / Instagram
Photo credit: Brielle Biermann / Instagram
Photo credit: Brielle Biermann / Instagram
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: Rick Diamond/Rolling Stone/Shutterstock