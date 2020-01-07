Brielle Biermann Unrecognizable After Dissolving Lip Fillers

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brielle Biermann is starting 2020 on a new foot. The Don’t Be Tardy star revealed to fans that she was having her lip fillers dissolved, hoping to look younger. In new photos she posted, the 22-year-old was unrecognizable.

Brielle shared a video of herself to Instagram, and wrote in the caption, “New year! New lips! New hair! Same b***h!”

Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s eldest also posted multiple selfies on her story. In one, she posed in the mirror. In a second, she was in the doctor’s chair, waiting to undergo another procedure. She wrote over the photo, “Last night before we dissolved even more!” Brielle tagged her doctor in the photo. In a third photo, she showed off her new hair color in addition to her now smaller lips.

Brielle explained herself in an Instagram Story earlier this month. She wrote at the time, “Dissolved my lips yesterday…gonna look like 18-year-old Brielle again soon. 2020 new year new me!”