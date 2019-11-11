‘RHOA’ Star Cynthia Bailey’s Daughter Comes Out As Sexually Fluid

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey was surprised by news her daughter, Noelle Robinson had for her during the November 10 episode of the reality show. The 20-year-old ended up coming out to her mom as sexually fluid.

Cynthia, 52, asked her daughter about college life. “You didn’t meet anyone during your college experience? When I helped you move in, I saw a lot of cute guys,” Cynthia wondered. Noelle attends Howard University in Washington, DC.

“I definitely ended up meeting a couple of girls that I thought were cool in a romantic aspect,” Noelle admitted. “So you like guys and girls?” Cynthia asked.

Noelle explained, “People like to try and box everybody in and put labels everything, but I don’t really do that… there’s a lot of attractive guys and there’s a lot of attractive girls.”

“It really just came out of nowhere a little bit. I just wasn’t really expecting that to happen,” she admitted about realizing she was sexually fluid.