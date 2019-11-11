‘RHOA’ Star Cynthia Bailey’s Daughter Comes Out As Sexually Fluid

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Cynthia Bailey was surprised by news her daughter, Noelle Robinson had for her during the November 10 episode of the reality show. The 20-year-old ended up coming out to her mom as sexually fluid.
Cynthia, 52, asked her daughter about college life. “You didn’t meet anyone during your college experience? When I helped you move in, I saw a lot of cute guys,” Cynthia wondered. Noelle attends Howard University in Washington, DC.
“I definitely ended up meeting a couple of girls that I thought were cool in a romantic aspect,” Noelle admitted. “So you like guys and girls?” Cynthia asked.
Noelle explained, “People like to try and box everybody in and put labels everything, but I don’t really do that… there’s a lot of attractive guys and there’s a lot of attractive girls.”
“It really just came out of nowhere a little bit. I just wasn’t really expecting that to happen,” she admitted about realizing she was sexually fluid.
Cynthia explained more in the confessional. “Since Noelle's been in college, she told me that she thought she was fluid. I just didn't know that she was out there being fluid,” the former actress said.
“We all love and support Noelle. It's just new for us. So we're just trying to get used to it. It makes me excited that Noelle feels like she has a safe space to share,” she explained.
“With World Pride right around the corner, I think this is the perfect time for me and Noelle to show out and celebrate because love is love,” Cynthia said.
During the episode, Cynthia emphasized her support for her daughter. “I just want you to be happy, Noelle,” the former model said.
“If you meet an amazing young lady, that's a blessing. If you meet an amazing young man, that's a blessing as long as they're good people and they love and support you.”
Noelle explained that she’s currently unattached. “I don't have anybody that I'm officially dating at this point,” she said.
