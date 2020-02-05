Jay-Z Says He & Beyoncé Weren’t Protesting During Super Bowl National Anthem

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Fans thought that Jay-Z and Beyoncé might have been protesting, Colin Kaepernick style, when they were spotted sitting during Demi Lovato’s performance of the national anthem at the Super Bowl in Miami on Sunday, February 2. But Jay-Z, 50, revealed that wasn’t the case.

The “Empire State Of Mind” rapper was asked during an appearance at Columbia University on Tuesday, February 4 if the couple staying seated was “meant to convey a signal.” “It actually wasn’t. Sorry,” Jay-Z said. “It really wasn’t.”

The “4:44” rapper produced all the music performances during the event as part of his role as the NFL’s “live music entertainment strategist.” He said that he and Beyoncé, 38, had “jumped into artist mode.” as soon as the pre-show ceremony began with gospel singer Yolanda Adams performing “America The Beautiful.”