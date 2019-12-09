Beyoncé Slams Trolls Who Focus On Her Weight Fluctuations

Beyoncé is fed up with trolls making comments about her fluctuating weight and her appearance. In a new interview with Elle, the “Crazy In Love” singer addressed how she feels when people criticize her body and looks.
During the Q&A, a fan asked, “Everybody’s weight fluctuates. How does it make you feel when people are constantly commenting on your appearance?”
Beyoncé, 38, began to explain, “If someone told me 15 years ago that my body would go through so many changes and fluctuations, and that I would feel more womanly and secure with my curves, I would not have believed them.”
“But children and maturity have taught me to value myself beyond my physical appearance and really understand that I am more than enough no matter what stage I’m at in life,” she continued. She and husband Jay-Z have daughter Blue, 7, and 2-year-old twins Sir and Rumi.
“Giving zero [cursing emoji]s is the most liberating place to be,” she said. “Also knowing true beauty is something you cannot see. I wish more people focused on discovering the beauty within themselves rather than critiquing other folks’ grills.”
Photo credit: Melina Matsoukas / ELLE
Another fan asked how she reacts to negative comments in general. The Lion King star explained, “Yes, I’m human. In moments of vulnerability, I try to remind myself I’m strong and I’m built for this. Thank God most of the noise bounces off of me after all of these years.”
Photo credit: Melina Matsoukas / ELLE
She also revealed the question she hates getting the most is if she’s pregnant again
. “Get off my ovaries!” Beyoncé said.
Photo credit: Melina Matsoukas / ELLE
Beyoncé also talked about her weight
earlier this year in her documentary Homecoming
. The film chronicled her 2018 Coachella performance, including how she got into shape following the birth of her twins in 2017.
Photo credit: Melina Matsoukas / ELLE
In the documentary, she jumped on the scale. “This is my weight, 175. Long way to go,” she said.
Photo credit: Melina Matsoukas / ELLE
Beyoncé then stuck to a plant-based diet for the next 44 days, in addition to her intense exercise program.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
“In order for me to meet my goal, I’m limiting myself to no bread, no carbs, no sugar, no dairy, no meat, no fish, no alcohol,” she said. “And I’m hungry!”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
At the end of the journey she explained, “I definitely pushed myself further than I knew I could. And I learned a very valuable lesson. I will never, never push myself that far again.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
