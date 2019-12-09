Beyoncé Slams Trolls Who Focus On Her Weight Fluctuations

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Beyoncé is fed up with trolls making comments about her fluctuating weight and her appearance. In a new interview with Elle, the “Crazy In Love” singer addressed how she feels when people criticize her body and looks.

During the Q&A, a fan asked, “Everybody’s weight fluctuates. How does it make you feel when people are constantly commenting on your appearance?”

Beyoncé, 38, began to explain, “If someone told me 15 years ago that my body would go through so many changes and fluctuations, and that I would feel more womanly and secure with my curves, I would not have believed them.”

“But children and maturity have taught me to value myself beyond my physical appearance and really understand that I am more than enough no matter what stage I’m at in life,” she continued. She and husband Jay-Z have daughter Blue, 7, and 2-year-old twins Sir and Rumi.