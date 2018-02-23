Star Magazine participates in various affiliate marketing programs, which means we may get paid commissions on editorially chosen products purchased through our links to retailer sites.
Kourtney Kardashian revealed some big news in a clip from an upcoming KUWTK episode — that she’s considering having a fourth baby with Scott Disick!Click through for the details.
‘Hey, Scott, Give Me Your Sperm' — Inside Kourtney Kardashian's Plans For More Kids
Kourtney sat down with her sisters to discuss her plan for more kids.
2 of 8
"So, I've been thinking about freezing my eggs," the 38-year-old said. "Are you serious?" a shocked Kim responded. "You want another kid?"
3 of 8
"What if I do though? I don't know what I want," Kourtney explained. "What if I want a kid in the next ten years? Wouldn't you rather have the insurance sitting there?"
4 of 8
Her sisters then tried to figure out who she was considering as the father. "Who would you have a kid with?" Kim asked the reality star, to which she responded: "I don't know," grinning.
5 of 8
"She does — look at that smile!" Khloe exclaimed. "Wouldn't you just say, ‘Hey, Scott, give me your sperm,'" Kim pressed.
6 of 8
Kourtney and Scott Disick already share three kids together: Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3, but after years of dating on and off the pair are both are currently seeing other people. Scott is in a relationship with 19-year-old modelSofia Richie and Kourtney has been seeing French model Younes Bendjima.
7 of 8
During the clip, her sisters thought that she might consider having a baby with Younes, but Kourtney quickly shut that down. "If I wanted to have it with my situation right this second, I would take out my IUD and I would get to work," she explained. "Right now, I'm good."
8 of 8
Do you want Kourtney to have another baby with Scott? Sound off in the comment section.
