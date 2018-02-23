‘Hey, Scott, Give Me Your Sperm' — Inside Kourtney Kardashian's Plans For More Kids

Kourtney sat down with her sisters to discuss her plan for more kids. Photo credit: BACKGRID

Kim responded. "You want another kid?" "So, I've been thinking about freezing my eggs," the 38-year-old said. "Are you serious?" a shocked

"What if I do though? I don't know what I want," Kourtney explained. "What if I want a kid in the next ten years? Wouldn't you rather have the insurance sitting there?"

Her sisters then tried to figure out who she was considering as the father. "Who would you have a kid with?" Kim asked the reality star, to which she responded: "I don't know," grinning.

Khloe exclaimed. "Wouldn't you just say, 'Hey, Scott, give me your sperm,'" Kim pressed. "She does — look at that smile!"

Mason, 8, Penelope, 5, and Reign, 3, but after years of dating on and off the pair are both are currently seeing other people. Scott is in a relationship with 19-year-old model Sofia Richie and Kourtney has been seeing French model Younes Bendjima. Kourtney and Scott Disick already share three kids together:

During the clip, her sisters thought that she might consider having a baby with Younes, but Kourtney quickly shut that down. "If I wanted to have it with my situation right this second, I would take out my IUD and I would get to work," she explained. "Right now, I'm good."