Here’s Who We Spotted Out And About In The Last 24 Hours

Flying high above Miami South Beach, an airplane carried a multicolored $100 bill through the air with a tagline reading: “HAPPY 100TH NFL — @Mister_E.” The 100-foot sky message promoted the Instagram account of an artist by the name of Mister E, whose intricately designed Benjamin bill, titled “Benny Jr.,” is hugely popular among celebrities and collectors. Photo credit: Instagram.com/mister_e

Gil Phipps, vice president of Our Brands for Kroger; Mimi Kim, co-founder of ChefDance; and Rodney McMullen, chairman and CEO of The Kroger Co.

Madonna is seen making funny faces leaving the London Palladium, after the latest of her Madame X concerts on February 2nd. Photo credit: MEGA

BAFTA winner Renee Zellweger and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speak at the EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 at Royal Albert Hall on February 2, 2020 in London. Photo credit: Mirrorpix/MEGA