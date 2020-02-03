Here’s Who We Spotted Out And About In The Last 24 Hours

Click through to see what the hottest celebs in Hollywood have been up to in the last 24 hours!
1 of 5
Flying high above Miami South Beach, an airplane carried a multicolored $100 bill through the air with a tagline reading: “HAPPY 100TH NFL — @Mister_E.” The 100-foot sky message promoted the Instagram account of an artist by the name of Mister E, whose intricately designed Benjamin bill, titled “Benny Jr.,” is hugely popular among celebrities and collectors.
Photo credit: Instagram.com/mister_e
2 of 5
Gil Phipps, vice president of Our Brands for Kroger; Mimi Kim, co-founder of ChefDance; and Rodney McMullen, chairman and CEO of The Kroger Co.
3 of 5
Madonna is seen making funny faces leaving the London Palladium, after the latest of her Madame X concerts on February 2nd.
Photo credit: MEGA
4 of 5
BAFTA winner Renee Zellweger and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speak at the EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 at Royal Albert Hall on February 2, 2020 in London.
Photo credit: Mirrorpix/MEGA
5 of 5
Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform during halftime of the National Football League's Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida
Photo credit: Larry W. Smith/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Flying high above Miami South Beach, an airplane carried a multicolored $100 bill through the air with a tagline reading: “HAPPY 100TH NFL — @Mister_E.” The 100-foot sky message promoted the Instagram account of an artist by the name of Mister E, whose intricately designed Benjamin bill, titled “Benny Jr.,” is hugely popular among celebrities and collectors.
Photo credit: Instagram.com/mister_e
Gil Phipps, vice president of Our Brands for Kroger; Mimi Kim, co-founder of ChefDance; and Rodney McMullen, chairman and CEO of The Kroger Co.
Madonna is seen making funny faces leaving the London Palladium, after the latest of her Madame X concerts on February 2nd.
BAFTA winner Renee Zellweger and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge speak at the EE British Academy Film Awards 2020 at Royal Albert Hall on February 2, 2020 in London.
Photo credit: Mirrorpix/MEGA
Shakira and Jennifer Lopez perform during halftime of the National Football League's Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida
Photo credit: Larry W. Smith/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock