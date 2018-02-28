Gossip Girl! Check Out Blake Lively’s High School Yearbook Pictures

Blake Lively was quite the model student when she was a sophomore at Burbank High School.

The actress’ yearbook photos have surfaced, but the then 15-year-old seemed to have skipped over her awkward teenage years as the photos revealed a beautiful and heavily involved teenager.

During her time at Burbank, Blake was on the cheerleading team, California Scholarship Federation and the Associated Student Body.

She was also a member of the Homecoming court.

Today she is married to Ryan Reynolds who she shares two children with.