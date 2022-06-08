Father's Day Gift Guide

Show Dad just how much he means with thoughtful gifts he’ll always remember.
Make the history aficionado smile with this impressive collector’s item. Pair the limited-edition, gold-plated coin with an RMS Titanic, Inc., navy hoodie or navy cap, or tickets to a “Dinner with the Captain” gala (titanicorlando.com/dinner-gala
) for folks in Orlando, FL. The Titanic Store 110th Anniversary 24k Gold-Plated Commemorative Coin, $110, thetitanicstore.com
For the gym buff with sore muscles: a quick-acting soothing formula packed with 1,800 mg of CBD. Level Select CBD Cooling Mint Sports Cream, $39.99, available at select CVS stores and levelselectcbd.com
Keep Dad looking sharp in trendy, premium leather shoes. Wolverine BLVD Chelsea Boot, $200, wolverine.com
Improve his shaving regimen with soothing skincare that calms razor irritations. Urban Skin Rx Men’s Collection, from $15, available at Target
Upgrade his accessories with a stylish pair of sustainable sunglasses approved by Tom Brady. Christopher Cloos Cloos x Brady — Noire Frames, $189, christopher-cloos.com
Photo credit: Kevin O'Brien
Bring him back to his childhood with this statement-making, ultrasmooth ride that’s worth the splurge. Milkbar Bikes 26-inch Cherry Cola Cruiser, $800, milkbarbikes.com
For the active guy: sleek, snibbs.co high-performance workout apparel. Fabletics The Training Day 1/4 Zip, $19.50, fabletics.com
