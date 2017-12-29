Did Kylie Jenner ALREADY Give Birth?

Kylie Jenner
has yet to confirm she is expecting her first child with Travis Scott,
and now fans think the reality star has already given birth.
That frustration toppled over after she failed to make an appearance on the highly anticipated 25-day Kar-Jenner Christmas card
because fans were convinced it would ultimately end with a baby reveal and when that did not happen, fans decided to do a bit more digging and a lot more speculation.
On the day of the release one fan wrote, “Y'all, Kylie already had that baby. It's time to accept what you know in your heart to be true: Kylie Jenner's baby is now out in the world making more money than you will ever see in your life.”
While another was willing to gamble writing, “I’m betting my money that she already gave birth.”
Speculation Travis’ girlfriend has already welcomed her first child comes after a video, which dates back to January surfaced and appeared to show her sporting a baby bump underneath her silver embellished dress.
And while her sister Khloe—whose baby news broke within days of Kylie’s in September—confirmed she was expecting, a source said that the youngest member of the Kardashian clan has no intentions to address her pregnancy until after she gives birth.
“Kylie wants to disappear and be out of the spotlight and focus on her health and happiness. Kylie isn’t going to address her pregnancy until she gives birth. She’s not doing any public appearances and just wanted to take six months off,” the source dished.