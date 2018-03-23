Ellen DeGeneres & Nikki Bella Throw John Cena The Prom He Never Had

For many, prom is major milestone—signifying the end of our adolescence and the beginning of our adult life post high school, however many celebrities sacrifice this right of passage because they are in the middle of something else monumental—their careers.

John Cenna never went to his prom because he was working. During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show the pro wrestler-turned actor revealed that he chose to work instead of going to prom because he needed the money.

“So, I had an option of going to prom night or, because I lived at school, I had the option to work on campus, so I spent the night working on campus to put some extra money in my pocket.” John said. “I missed out on the night of my life.”

However it’s never too late to go to prom, and Ellen and fiancée Nikki Bella decided to throw the 40-year-old a prom complete with punch, a slow dance and even a prom king title.

“I hate surprises, but this one I like!” The actor said of the impromptu prom. Photo credit: Getty Images

In his new movie Blockers set to hit screens on April 6th John, who plays an overprotective parent alongside Ike Barinholtz and Leslie Mann try to stop their daughters from loosing their virginity on prom night.