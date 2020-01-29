Dorinda Medley, Bill Nye and More Stars Toast ‘Avenue’ Magazine’s Relaunch in NYC

Nearly 500 people convened in New York City last week to celebrate the relaunch of Avenue Magazine, including Dorinda Medley, Bill Nye and other big names.
The partygoers convened at a model residence inside the luxurious 35 Hudson Yards, which features sweeping views of the Big Apple. DJ Brendan Fallis provided music for the bash, while Olivier Cheng Catering handled the nosh.
Inside the relaunched Avenue’s first issue, writer Amy Fine Collins profiles the stars of ABT’s Romeo and Juliet, while Constance C.R. White profiles tastemakers making their mark on the Harlem area. “Our goal in every issue is to do a deep dive into a neighborhood and help New Yorkers to see the range of what it means to be a New Yorker — economic diversity, ethnic diversity, gender diversity,” editor-in-chief Kristina Stewart Ward told WWD earlier this month.
Added new Avenue owner Charles Cohen, “We intend to expand our readership beyond Manhattan to downtown Brooklyn and to other emerging and up-and-coming neighborhoods, as well as other cities in Europe such as London and Paris and also airports and cruise ship lines and things like that.”
Click through to see more photos from the party.
Calvin Royal III
The American Ballet Theatre soloist graces the magazine’s digital January-February 2020 cover, alongside his Romeo and Juliet costar star Misty Copeland.
Photo credit: Courtesy of Avenue
Dorinda Medley
The Real Housewives of New York City star glammed up in a black, open-sleeved minidress — and might have crossed paths with frequent RHONY presence Harry Dubin, who also attended the party.
Photo credit: Courtesy of Avenue
Bill Nye
TV’s best-known science guy looked dapper in a plaid blazer and a polka-dotted bowtie.
Photo credit: Courtesy of Avenue
Greg Calejo & Steve Gold
Calejo, the marketing exec partner of Queer Eye for the Straight Guy alum Thom Filicia, posed with Gold, a star of Million Dollar Listing New York.
Photo credit: Courtesy of Avenue
