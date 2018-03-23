Christina Aguilera Talks Ex Gay BF: ‘He Played For Your Team, Not Mine’

Christina Aguilera opened up about one of her exes who turned out to be gay on the season premiere of Untucked, RuPaul’s Drag Race after show.

The singer sat down with the Season 10 queens, where they got candid about drag and relationships, when one of the Queens revealed that the first time she did drag was to Christina’s song “Fighter” from her album Stripped.

Prompting another one of the ladies, Monique Heart, to ask, “Was that about someone? Girl you read him for the back row. When you said, ‘You tried to take a joy ride and came down in flames,’ I said, ‘Oooh.’ She read him.”

“Of course it was! He deserved it,” Christina replied, laughing.

The conversation later led to a different song from her Stripped album entitled “Infatuation,” where she talks about the forbidden love with a Latin lover and reveals that the guy turned out to be gay.