Christina Aguilera Wears Ultra-Revealing Bodysuit During Dublin Concert

Christina Aguilera put her assets on display during her Dublin concert on November 5. The “Dirrty” singer wore a bedazzled silver bodysuit that showed off all her curves. One half of the outfit was illusion netting covered in sparkles that wrapped around her breast, emphasizing her cleavage.

The 38-year-old superstar completed the look with thigh-high boots and fishnets. The bodysuit also featured a dramatic sheer skirt that she pulled off the costume midway through the performance.

The outfit had a high, dramatic collar that framed her face with more sparkles. Christina’s long blonde hair was swept up into a high ponytail, letting her whip her head during the performance with no stray hair in her face.

Christina is currently on her first tour of Ireland and the United Kingdom in thirteen years. In December, she’ll head to Mexico for three shows before heading back to Nevada to continue her Las Vegas residency.