Christina Aguilera Wears Ultra-Revealing Bodysuit During Dublin Concert

Christina Aguilera put her assets on display during her Dublin concert on November 5. The “Dirrty” singer wore a bedazzled silver bodysuit that showed off all her curves. One half of the outfit was illusion netting covered in sparkles that wrapped around her breast, emphasizing her cleavage.
The 38-year-old superstar completed the look with thigh-high boots and fishnets. The bodysuit also featured a dramatic sheer skirt that she pulled off the costume midway through the performance.
The outfit had a high, dramatic collar that framed her face with more sparkles. Christina’s long blonde hair was swept up into a high ponytail, letting her whip her head during the performance with no stray hair in her face.
Christina is currently on her first tour of Ireland and the United Kingdom in thirteen years. In December, she’ll head to Mexico for three shows before heading back to Nevada to continue her Las Vegas residency.
The “Beautiful” singer was one of the first judges on NBC’s The Voice, but last year she had only bad things to say about the popular competition show.
Photo credit: Ben Ryan/SOPA Images/Shutterstock
She called the show a “churning hamster wheel” and “energy sucker” in an interview with Billboard
magazine. Christina also said she spent her six seasons in the iconic red chair “longing for freedom.”
Photo credit: Ben Ryan/SOPA Images/Shutterstock
“I would just take everything off – the makeup, all of it – and would blast hip-hop or Nirvana, ‘Creep,’ Slayer. Anything like that to get me out of that zone, that TV mode,” she said about her tactics for feeling like herself amid the show.
Photo credit: Ben Ryan/SOPA Images/Shutterstock
“It became something that I didn’t feel was what I had signed up for in season one. You realize it’s not about music. It’s about making good TV moments and massaging a story,” the actress confessed.
Photo credit: Ben Ryan/SOPA Images/Shutterstock
“I didn’t get into this business to be a television show host and to be given all these [rules] … Especially as a female: You can’t wear this, can’t say that. I would find myself on that show desperately trying to express myself through clothing or makeup or hair. It was my only kind of outlet,” she explained.
Photo credit: Ben Ryan/SOPA Images/Shutterstock
On October 3, Christina received an award from a domestic violence shelter for her work supporting their programs.
Photo credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock
Photo credit: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
