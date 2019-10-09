Christina Aguilera Cries While Talking About Surviving Domestic Violence

Christina Aguilera broke down in tears as she accepted an award from a domestic violence shelter last week. Christina, 38, shared how meaningful the moment was for her on Instagram on October 8.

The “Beautiful” singer was given the Community Hero award from an organization called The Shade Tree on October 3. The shelter serves domestic violence victims in Southern Nevada, providing 24-hour a day support. Her speech about the epidemic of violence was extremely emotional.

“It’s just disgusting and it happens far too much to people that we do love,” Christina said in the video of her speech, which she posted to her Instagram. “And it is very dear to my heart, because I did grow up in [violence] and I’m a survivor of it — as I’m sure many of you are — and I’m affected by it.”

“It’s so important, the work that you put into this,” she said of the shelter. “That so many volunteers [put into this], and your donations. They do mean so much to me.”