Christina Aguilera Cries While Talking About Surviving Domestic Violence

Christina Aguilera broke down in tears as she accepted an award from a domestic violence shelter last week. Christina, 38, shared how meaningful the moment was for her on Instagram on October 8.
The “Beautiful” singer was given the Community Hero award from an organization called The Shade Tree on October 3. The shelter serves domestic violence victims in Southern Nevada, providing 24-hour a day support. Her speech about the epidemic of violence was extremely emotional.
“It’s just disgusting and it happens far too much to people that we do love,” Christina said in the video of her speech, which she posted to her Instagram. “And it is very dear to my heart, because I did grow up in [violence] and I’m a survivor of it — as I’m sure many of you are — and I’m affected by it.”
“It’s so important, the work that you put into this,” she said of the shelter. “That so many volunteers [put into this], and your donations. They do mean so much to me.”
1 of 7
“It’s such a part of who I am, the music that I make, the lyrics that I write, from ‘Fighter’ to ‘Beautiful.’ Everything,” she explained about being a survivor. “It truly does come from the heart.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
2 of 7
The former The Voice
judge expanded on her thoughts in a lengthy caption. She wrote, “#DomesticViolence is obviously a subject very close and personal to my heart. This past week, I was honored to receive an award from @shadetreevegas, a domestic violence shelter that I donate to.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
3 of 7
“While I tried so hard not to cry, I ended up [bawling] the whole way through my speech because the statistics of domestic violence in the US are truly horrifying & sad and it’s so important to spread more awareness,” she said, citing stats that one in four women and one in seven men in the U.S. will be affected by intimate partner violence.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
4 of 7
“I remember often having to up and escape in the middle of the night with my mom & little sister, having just the clothes on our backs, to drive cross country for shelter at my grandma’s house,” she remembered about her past.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
5 of 7
“Without that, I would have had to turn to a place like @shadetreevegas for shelter. I have so much respect and adoration for those who give their time and support to hear these victims’ stories and help them regain strength, self empowerment and provide resources for a better independent future,” Christina continued.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
6 of 7
“Some aren’t so fortunate to get out….which is why it’s so important to work together to put a stop to these horrific statistics. Moreover, this isn’t just an issue in the U.S., but happens all over the world, in too many homes!!” she said.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
7 of 7
Photo credit: INSTARImages
“It’s such a part of who I am, the music that I make, the lyrics that I write, from ‘Fighter’ to ‘Beautiful.’ Everything,” she explained about being a survivor. “It truly does come from the heart.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
The former The Voice
judge expanded on her thoughts in a lengthy caption. She wrote, “#DomesticViolence is obviously a subject very close and personal to my heart. This past week, I was honored to receive an award from @shadetreevegas, a domestic violence shelter that I donate to.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
“While I tried so hard not to cry, I ended up [bawling] the whole way through my speech because the statistics of domestic violence in the US are truly horrifying & sad and it’s so important to spread more awareness,” she said, citing stats that one in four women and one in seven men in the U.S. will be affected by intimate partner violence.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
“I remember often having to up and escape in the middle of the night with my mom & little sister, having just the clothes on our backs, to drive cross country for shelter at my grandma’s house,” she remembered about her past.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
“Without that, I would have had to turn to a place like @shadetreevegas for shelter. I have so much respect and adoration for those who give their time and support to hear these victims’ stories and help them regain strength, self empowerment and provide resources for a better independent future,” Christina continued.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
“Some aren’t so fortunate to get out….which is why it’s so important to work together to put a stop to these horrific statistics. Moreover, this isn’t just an issue in the U.S., but happens all over the world, in too many homes!!” she said.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: INSTARImages