An incredibly promising start! Photographer Kevin Wong made his Art Basel Miami debut with a star-studded exhibition starting on December 2.

Not only were celebs featured in many of his photos, but some big names were also in attendance for his exhibition “Timeless,” which was an ode to excellence.

Wong, who defines success as the ability for people to recognize your work as soon as they see it, shared some of his own iconic photos taken throughout his decade-long career of Drake, The Weeknd, Adele, Kanye West, Dr. Dre and many more.

The exhibition, which was a partnership with Rémy Martin, took place in the Rudolf Budja Gallery and was attended by none other than Jonathan Cheban, Jordan Ozuna, Post Malone‘s manager Dre London, Grammy award-winning producer Danny Boy Styles, celebrity promoter Purple Miami, artist Danny Minnic, among several others.

