An incredibly promising start! Photographer Kevin Wong made his Art Basel Miami debut with a star-studded exhibition starting on December 2.
Not only were celebs featured in many of his photos, but some big names were also in attendance for his exhibition “Timeless,” which was an ode to excellence.
Wong, who defines success as the ability for people to recognize your work as soon as they see it, shared some of his own iconic photos taken throughout his decade-long career of Drake, The Weeknd, Adele, Kanye West, Dr. Dre and many more.
The exhibition, which was a partnership with Rémy Martin, took place in the Rudolf Budja Gallery and was attended by none other than Jonathan Cheban, Jordan Ozuna, Post Malone‘s manager Dre London, Grammy award-winning producer Danny Boy Styles, celebrity promoter Purple Miami, artist Danny Minnic, among several others.
See all the photos from the gallery’s exhibition in our gallery.
TAKING ART BASEL BY STORM
Wong’s ability to capture celebrities in the spotlight makes him one of the best artists in the game.
Photo credit: Cassidy Sparrow
JONATHAN CHEBAN
Jonathan was all smiles in this photo from the event.
Photo credit: Cassidy Sparrow
JORDAN OZUNA AND JENNA NICOLE
Jordan and Jenna posed in front of some of Wong’s most riveting photos.
AN INCREDIBLE DEBUT
Photo credit: Cassidy Sparrow
AN INCREDIBLE DEBUT
Matt Tralli, Kevin Mejia, Hadi Teherany and Christian Castano were all there to support Wong.
Photo credit: Cassidy Sparrow
