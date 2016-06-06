Star Magazine logo

celebrity hacks twitter accounts taylor switf kylie jenner drake katy perry leaked info

Nude Pics, Leaked Messages & More! Hollywood's Biggest Hacks Exposed

Inside the explosive findings!

By ,

Credit: Splash News

Nude Pics, Leaked Messages & More! Hollywood's Biggest Hacks Exposed
celebrity-hacks-twitter-accounts-taylor-switf-kylie-jenner-drake-katy-perry-leaked-info-01

Celebrities may get special treatment at clubs and restaurants, but when it comes to hackers — anything is fair game!

Photo credit: Splash News

celebrity-hacks-twitter-accounts-taylor-switf-kylie-jenner-drake-katy-perry-leaked-info-12

Drake is the most recent hack victim, as his account was broken into on June 6.  The hacker posted now deleted tweets including "follow @2aiden3 for a follow."

Photo credit: Splash News

celebrity-hacks-twitter-accounts-taylor-switf-kylie-jenner-drake-katy-perry-leaked-info-14

Kylie Jenner's account was hacked into the night before, prompting her to respond to sex tape allegations. But, the 18-year-old isn't the only Keeping Up With the Kardashians star who has has had their privacy violated!

Photo credit: Splash News

celebrity-hacks-twitter-accounts-taylor-switf-kylie-jenner-drake-katy-perry-leaked-info-06

Kendall Jenner was hacked last spring, as two accounts sent out tweets "confirming" then Bruce Jenner's sex change.

Photo credit: Splash News

celebrity-hacks-twitter-accounts-taylor-switf-kylie-jenner-drake-katy-perry-leaked-info-13

Momager Kris Jenner has also been the victim of multiple hackings. First, her Instagram account was broken into in 2014, with the hacker posting messages slamming Kanye West and French Montana. Then, her iCloud account was hacked in 2015. She also revealed on an episode of KUWTK that security footage from her closet had been stolen.

Photo credit: Splash News

celebrity-hacks-twitter-accounts-taylor-switf-kylie-jenner-drake-katy-perry-leaked-info-11

Rob Kardashian's fiancee, Blac Chyna, was also victim to a hacker — who she claims was her baby daddy, Tyga! She alleged that he posted tweets calling her a "gold digger" and "cheater" from her account in 2014.

Photo credit: Splash News

celebrity-hacks-twitter-accounts-taylor-switf-kylie-jenner-drake-katy-perry-leaked-info-07

Katy Perry was recently hacked, with her account rehashing her "Bad Blood" with Taylor Swift.

Photo credit: Splash News

celebrity-hacks-twitter-accounts-taylor-switf-kylie-jenner-drake-katy-perry-leaked-info-05

Taylor was also hacked back in 2015 — with her response being a simple message, "cause the hackers gonna hack, hack, hack, hack, hack..." She also acknowledged the nude photos the hackers claimed to have, saying, "you'd love that wouldn't you! Have fun photoshopping cause you got NOTHING."

Photo credit: Splash News

celebrity-hacks-twitter-accounts-taylor-switf-kylie-jenner-drake-katy-perry-leaked-info-04

Unlike Taylor, Jennifer Lawrence actually had nude photos stolen from her computer and leaked to the world in 2014.

Photo credit: Splash News

celebrity-hacks-twitter-accounts-taylor-switf-kylie-jenner-drake-katy-perry-leaked-info-02

Emma Stone was a Sony hack victim, and had her email and phone number released. "I did one of the worst things ever, which was react really quickly," she told the Wall Street Journal at the time. "I was getting all these emails and texts from people I didn't know – 'Hi, I'm Joe from the U.K. I like your movies' – and I was so overwhelmed that I went to my in-box and I deleted all my emails."

Photo credit: Splash News

celebrity-hacks-twitter-accounts-taylor-switf-kylie-jenner-drake-katy-perry-leaked-info-08

Ian Somerhalder's Twitter was broken into in 2015, as someone posted love tweets aimed at his ex-girlfriend Nina Dobrev.

Photo credit: Splash News

celebrity-hacks-twitter-accounts-taylor-switf-kylie-jenner-drake-katy-perry-leaked-info-10

Finally, Britney Spears was hacked in 2009 when an outside source posted to her Twitter that she passed away. Then, another message claimed she worshipped Satan.

Photo credit: Splash News

Comments

