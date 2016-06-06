Nude Pics, Leaked Messages & More! Hollywood's Biggest Hacks Exposed

Kylie Jenner's account was hacked into the night before, prompting her to respond to sex tape allegations. But, the 18-year-old isn't the only Keeping Up With the Kardashiansstar who has has had their privacy violated!
Momager Kris Jenner has also been the victim of multiple hackings. First, her Instagram account was broken into in 2014, with the hacker posting messages slamming Kanye West and French Montana. Then, her iCloud account was hacked in 2015. She also revealed on an episode of KUWTK that security footage from her closet had been stolen.
Rob Kardashian's fiancee, Blac Chyna, was also victim to a hacker — who she claims was her baby daddy, Tyga! She alleged that he posted tweets calling her a "gold digger" and "cheater" from her account in 2014.
Taylor was also hacked back in 2015 — with her response being a simple message, "cause the hackers gonna hack, hack, hack, hack, hack..." She also acknowledged the nude photos the hackers claimed to have, saying, "you'd love that wouldn't you! Have fun photoshopping cause you got NOTHING."
Emma Stone was a Sony hack victim, and had her email and phone number released. "I did one of the worst things ever, which was react really quickly," she told the Wall Street Journal at the time. "I was getting all these emails and texts from people I didn't know – 'Hi, I'm Joe from the U.K. I like your movies' – and I was so overwhelmed that I went to my in-box and I deleted all my emails."
