Stay sweet this summer with some candy-themed accessories! Whether you’re headed to the beach or still staying inside, adding these sweet treats to any outfit will immediately spice up your summer style.

From literal candy to charms that are cute enough to eat, candy is the must-have summer accessory that you won’t want to miss out on. If you’re a gum-chewer, we have the phone case for you! Love having a snack in your purse? Well, luckily, there’s tons of sugary items on the market to keep you energized while hanging out in the sun all season long.

There’s even some pretty epic gifts for both friends and family! Candy Club, for example, is a subscription-based service will deliver sweet treats straight to your doorstep. Sign up for the Fun Box, which offers six ounce jars, or the Party Box, which offers 13 ounce jars, and you’ll get six different candy samplers — in chic clear packaging — every month. In honor of National Candy Month, the brand is offering a free candy cup through June! Just enter “JUNE” at checkout.

Not sure which cup to get? The Watermelon Slices are our pick! The sour candies make the perfect summer snack and will look super cute in any beach bag. Another fan-favorite is the Assorted Cookie Tin from Milk Bar, which includes 12 cookies per tin. This means there’s something for the whole family to enjoy. Plus, we’re still obsessed with the millennial pink packaging that can be repurposed as a storage tin.

Of course, we can’t forget Dylan’s Candy Bar’s Mega Candy Necklace. The edible jewelry brings on all the nostalgia, and is right on trend with those ’90s vibes that are all over social media. Looking for something a bit fancier that isn’t edible? The blinged out Judith Leiber Ice Cream Cone Charm is the way to go. String it on any chain to show off your love for ice cream all year ’round.

Click through our gallery to celebrate National Candy Month with more candy-themed accessories you’re bound to love!