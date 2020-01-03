Britney Spears Shows Off Her Yoga Skills In Purple String Bikini

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Britney Spears is sharing her fitness journey with fans on Instagram. In a new video the 38-year-old singer posted on Thursday, January 2, Britney showed off her yoga moves while wearing a tiny purple bikini. She also kept her sneakers on as she worked through the yoga flow on the grass outside her house.

The “Toxic singer” explained in the caption. She began, “In 2020 I will be doing a lot more acro yoga and the basics for yoga …. I’m a beginner and it’s kind of hard to let go …. learning to trust and letting someone else hold your body 😳 !!!”

The Crossroads actress continued, “I have a lot of things I keep bottled up so I have to keep my body moving!!!! Thank God for Mother Nature …. she’s really no joke.”