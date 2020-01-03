Star Magazine logo

Britney Spears

Stretch It Out

Britney Spears Shows Off Her Yoga Skills In Purple String Bikini

The singer has some major fitness goals for 2020.

Britney Spears

Credit: INSTARImages

Britney Spears is sharing her fitness journey with fans on Instagram. In a new video the 38-year-old singer posted on Thursday, January 2, Britney showed off her yoga moves while wearing a tiny purple bikini. She also kept her sneakers on as she worked through the yoga flow on the grass outside her house.

The “Toxic singer” explained in the caption. She began, “In 2020 I will be doing a lot more acro yoga and the basics for yoga …. I’m a beginner and it’s kind of hard to let go …. learning to trust and letting someone else hold your body 😳 !!!”

The Crossroads actress continued, “I have a lot of things I keep bottled up so I have to keep my body moving!!!! Thank God for Mother Nature …. she’s really no joke.”

Britney Spears Shows Off Her Yoga Skills In Purple String Bikini
“She grounds me and helps me find my feet and always opens my mind when I step outside,” she continued. “I was lucky today with this beautiful weather 🍀🍀🌸🌸🌸☀️.”

Photo credit: Britney Spears / Instagram

Britney explained that she had just returned home after a trip with her family and that, in addition to working on yoga, she’s trying to become a faster runner. She wrote, “I just flew in from a trip with my family and I ran a 6.8 speed outside my house for a 100-meter... dash ... I did 6 in high school so I’m trying to gain speed!!!!”

Photo credit: Britney Spears / Instagram

Britney also said that she’d recently hurt her thigh, making it appear swollen. She also joked about doing yoga in tennis shoes, saying, “It’s the new thing” alongside laughing emojis.
As Star readers know, Britney had a tough 2019. She had to cancel her Las Vegas residency when her dad, Jamie Spears, was dealing with a medical crisis.
Amid the stress of her dad’s illness, she checked into treatment to get help with her mental health.
She and ex-husband Kevin Federline also changed their custody agreement. Her portion was reduced to just thirty percent. They share sons Sean, 14, and Jayden, 13.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Britney is currently dating Sam Asghari, who she met on the set of one of her music videos. They stirred up engagement rumors when she was spotted with a big ring on her left hand, but it’s not clear if they are planning to head down the aisle.
