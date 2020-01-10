Britney Spears Shows Off NSFW Tattoos In Bikini Pic

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Britney Spears shared a very revealing bikini photo with her Instagram followers. In it, the 38-year-old showed off the NSFW tattoos on her hips, which are usually covered by her clothes.

“Can’t wait for spring!!!” the “Toxic” singer captioned the photo she posted on January 9. She wore a tiny snake skin bikini with a white lace choker. Her hair was long and full, and she had on her signature heavy eye makeup.

One of the tattoos used to be a Chinese character, which she got in 2001. Britney wanted it to mean “mysterious,” but she infamously learned that she actually got the character for “strange.” She had it turned into a flower, though the character is still visible.

A few years later, she added a cross tattoo to her other hip. All in all, the singer reportedly has nine tattoos, including a fairy on her lower back and a butterfly on her foot. She used to have a “healing” Hebrew tattoo on her neck, but she reportedly had it removed.