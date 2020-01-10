Britney Spears Shows Off NSFW Tattoos In Bikini Pic

Britney Spears shared a very revealing bikini photo with her Instagram followers. In it, the 38-year-old showed off the NSFW tattoos on her hips, which are usually covered by her clothes.
“Can’t wait for spring!!!” the “Toxic” singer captioned the photo she posted on January 9. She wore a tiny snake skin bikini with a white lace choker. Her hair was long and full, and she had on her signature heavy eye makeup.
One of the tattoos used to be a Chinese character, which she got in 2001. Britney wanted it to mean “mysterious,” but she infamously learned that she actually got the character for “strange.” She had it turned into a flower, though the character is still visible.
A few years later, she added a cross tattoo to her other hip. All in all, the singer reportedly has nine tattoos, including a fairy on her lower back and a butterfly on her foot. She used to have a “healing” Hebrew tattoo on her neck, but she reportedly had it removed.
Britney started her new year by hitting the yoga mat
. The “Stronger” singer showed off her serious fitness skills in a video she posted to Instagram.
The Crossroads actress wore a purple bikini and white pair of sneakers. She explained in the caption, “In 2020 I will be doing a lot more acro yoga and the basics for yoga …. I’m a beginner and it’s kind of hard to let go …. learning to trust and letting someone else hold your body 😳 !!!”
She continued, “I have a lot of things I keep bottled up so I have to keep my body moving!!!! Thank God for Mother Nature …. she’s really no joke.”
“She grounds me and helps me find my feet and always opens my mind when I step outside,” the “Circus” singer wrote. “I was lucky today with this beautiful weather 🍀🍀🌸🌸🌸☀️.” Britney also explained that she’s working on running sprints.
It’s possible she’s gearing up for another Las Vegas residency. She canceled her 2019 stint
before it began when her father, Jamie Spears
, suffered a health crisis.
