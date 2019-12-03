Star Magazine logo

STAR Pays for Scoops!

Button which opens 'Send us a scoop' formClick here!

or call (800) 609-8312

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

HBD

Britney Spears Shares Birthday Video As She Turns 38

The pop singer spent the day with her 25-year-old boyfriend.

By ,

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Credit: INSTARImages

View gallery 9

Britney Spears is 38! On Monday, December 2, the pop star gave fans a glimpse of her celebration with a very fun Instagram video.

The “Toxic” singer wrote in the caption, “It’s my bday b***hes 😳😳😜😜😜.” In the clip, she shared footage of a tropical beach, a trip to the bowling alley, and ice skating with boyfriend Sam Asghari. She also showed off her birthday cake, which was covered in little photos of her. Brandy’s song “Angel in Disguise” played over the video.

Sam also shared a video from the day. In it, he and Britney ice skated together, but he quickly slipped and hit the ice!

He wrote in the caption, “We live, we laugh, we argue, and most of all we LOVE ❤️ There’s a reason why the world fell in love with you! You might be the princess of pop but mostly you’re my princess 👸 Biggest Happy Birthday to you @britneyspears 🎆 My a** still hurts from falling and breaking the ice 😂😂😂😂 you get it? 😉 #breaktheice.”

Britney Spears Shares Birthday Video As She Turns 38
1 of 9
Close gallery
Britney met Sam back in 2016 on the set of one of her music videos. They stirred up engagement rumors earlier this year when she walked the red carpet with a huge ring.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Britney’s little sister, Jamie Lynn, also wished the superstar a happy birthday online. She posted a bunch of throwback photos of the pair and wrote, “When Britney got a perm, well I had to have one too (as pictured above) Some things never change. Always looking up to you. Happy Birthday to my sister.”

Photo credit: INSTARImages

As Star readers know, the “Stronger” singer had a rough year. She had to cancel her new Las Vegas residency amid news of her father Jamie’s health crisis.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Because of the toll his sickness took on Britney, she ended up going into treatment for her mental health in April. There was also some legal drama over her ongoing conservatorship.
In September, she and ex-husband Kevin Federline came to a new custody agreement for their sons Sean, 14, and Jayden, 13. Kevin, 41, now has custody of the boys 70 percent of the time, while Britney gets the other 30 percent. They previously had a 50/50 split.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

A source told Us Weekly that Britney is embracing “a positive headspace.”

Photo credit: INSTARImages

“She has spent the last year prioritizing herself and her well-being, something she did not have a chance to do as much during her Las Vegas residency. She has had less time with her sons but got really close with her mom, Lynne, and sister, Jamie Lynn, again recently,” they said.
“Britney spends most of her time at home with her boyfriend, Sam, or alone. Her relationship with Sam is rock-solid. He brings her so much joy and is a source of stability in her often chaotic life,” they continued.
She reportedly also spent her birthday with her sons and is focusing on herself. “She isn’t making any new music at the moment and there are no immediate plans to reschedule her Domination residency,” the insider spilled.

Photo credit: INSTARImages

Filed under: ,
Comments

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE