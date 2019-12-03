Britney Spears Shares Birthday Video As She Turns 38

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Britney Spears is 38! On Monday, December 2, the pop star gave fans a glimpse of her celebration with a very fun Instagram video.

The “Toxic” singer wrote in the caption, “It’s my bday b***hes 😳😳😜😜😜.” In the clip, she shared footage of a tropical beach, a trip to the bowling alley, and ice skating with boyfriend Sam Asghari. She also showed off her birthday cake, which was covered in little photos of her. Brandy’s song “Angel in Disguise” played over the video.

Sam also shared a video from the day. In it, he and Britney ice skated together, but he quickly slipped and hit the ice!

He wrote in the caption, “We live, we laugh, we argue, and most of all we LOVE ❤️ There’s a reason why the world fell in love with you! You might be the princess of pop but mostly you’re my princess 👸 Biggest Happy Birthday to you @britneyspears 🎆 My a** still hurts from falling and breaking the ice 😂😂😂😂 you get it? 😉 #breaktheice.”