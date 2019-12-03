Britney Spears Shares Birthday Video As She Turns 38

Britney Spears is 38! On Monday, December 2, the pop star gave fans a glimpse of her celebration with a very fun Instagram video.
The “Toxic” singer wrote in the caption, “It’s my bday b***hes 😳😳😜😜😜.” In the clip, she shared footage of a tropical beach, a trip to the bowling alley, and ice skating with boyfriend Sam Asghari. She also showed off her birthday cake, which was covered in little photos of her. Brandy’s song “Angel in Disguise” played over the video.
Sam also shared a video from the day. In it, he and Britney ice skated together, but he quickly slipped and hit the ice!
He wrote in the caption, “We live, we laugh, we argue, and most of all we LOVE ❤️ There’s a reason why the world fell in love with you! You might be the princess of pop but mostly you’re my princess 👸 Biggest Happy Birthday to you @britneyspears 🎆 My a** still hurts from falling and breaking the ice 😂😂😂😂 you get it? 😉 #breaktheice.”
1 of 9
Photo credit: INSTARImages
2 of 9
Britney’s little sister, Jamie Lynn
, also wished the superstar a happy birthday online. She posted a bunch of throwback photos
of the pair and wrote, “When Britney got a perm, well I had to have one too (as pictured above) Some things never change. Always looking up to you. Happy Birthday to my sister.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
3 of 9
Photo credit: INSTARImages
4 of 9
5 of 9
Photo credit: INSTARImages
6 of 9
A source told Us Weekly
that Britney is embracing “a positive headspace.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
7 of 9
“She has spent the last year prioritizing herself and her well-being, something she did not have a chance to do as much during her Las Vegas residency. She has had less time with her sons but got really close with her mom, Lynne, and sister, Jamie Lynn, again recently,” they said.
8 of 9
“Britney spends most of her time at home with her boyfriend, Sam
, or alone. Her relationship with Sam is rock-solid. He brings her so much joy and is a source of stability in her often chaotic life,” they continued.
9 of 9
She reportedly also spent her birthday with her sons and is focusing on herself. “She isn’t making any new music at the moment and there are no immediate plans to reschedule her Domination residency,” the insider spilled.
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Britney’s little sister, Jamie Lynn
, also wished the superstar a happy birthday online. She posted a bunch of throwback photos
of the pair and wrote, “When Britney got a perm, well I had to have one too (as pictured above) Some things never change. Always looking up to you. Happy Birthday to my sister.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: INSTARImages
Photo credit: INSTARImages
A source told Us Weekly
that Britney is embracing “a positive headspace.”
Photo credit: INSTARImages
“She has spent the last year prioritizing herself and her well-being, something she did not have a chance to do as much during her Las Vegas residency. She has had less time with her sons but got really close with her mom, Lynne, and sister, Jamie Lynn, again recently,” they said.
“Britney spends most of her time at home with her boyfriend, Sam
, or alone. Her relationship with Sam is rock-solid. He brings her so much joy and is a source of stability in her often chaotic life,” they continued.
She reportedly also spent her birthday with her sons and is focusing on herself. “She isn’t making any new music at the moment and there are no immediate plans to reschedule her Domination residency,” the insider spilled.
Photo credit: INSTARImages