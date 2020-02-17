Bebe Rexha Spotted Working Out In A Bra And Leggings

Bebe Rexha was spotted in the middle of an intense workout regiment on Sunday, February 16 on the streets of Los Angeles. Bebe, wearing a sports bra and leggings, worked up a sweat with the help of her personal trainer.
The “Meant To Be” singer, 30, wore black, high-waisted leggings that hugged all her curves. She paired them with a black and white sports bra that still showed off a lot of cleavage. Her blonde locks were pulled back in a ponytail and a white headband kept the sweat out of her face. She matched her look with simple black sneakers.
Bebe was listening to music on her phone and also wore an Apple Watch, which was surely keeping track of her vitals.
Bebe has been open about her struggle with her body image in the past. She told Health, “Ever since I was little, I’ve been thicker.” When she first got signed, her managers wanted her to get into “bootcamp shape” and lose 20 pounds.
“It kind of messed me up,” she said of the experience.
She said, “I deal with my anxiety by working out.” Her favorite exercises include yoga, Pilates, cycling and boxing, she said her preferred way to get a workout in is to go for a run.
“So I finally get nominated at the Grammys
and it’s like the coolest thing ever,” she said in an Instagram video at the time. “And a lot of times artists will go and talk to designers and they’ll make them custom dresses to walk the red carpet.”
“So I had my team hit out a lot of designers and a lot of them do not want to dress me
because I’m too big,” she explained.
The “Call You Mine” singer added, “You’re saying all the women in the world that are a size 8 and up are not beautiful and that they cannot wear your dresses. So to all the people who said I’m thick and I can’t wear your dress, f**k you, I don’t want to wear your f**king dresses.”
Bebe recently revealed on Instagram that she’s currently in the studio, working on new music.
