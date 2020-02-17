Bebe Rexha Spotted Working Out In A Bra And Leggings

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Bebe Rexha was spotted in the middle of an intense workout regiment on Sunday, February 16 on the streets of Los Angeles. Bebe, wearing a sports bra and leggings, worked up a sweat with the help of her personal trainer.

The “Meant To Be” singer, 30, wore black, high-waisted leggings that hugged all her curves. She paired them with a black and white sports bra that still showed off a lot of cleavage. Her blonde locks were pulled back in a ponytail and a white headband kept the sweat out of her face. She matched her look with simple black sneakers.

Bebe was listening to music on her phone and also wore an Apple Watch, which was surely keeping track of her vitals.

Bebe has been open about her struggle with her body image in the past. She told Health, “Ever since I was little, I’ve been thicker.” When she first got signed, her managers wanted her to get into “bootcamp shape” and lose 20 pounds.