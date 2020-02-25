Bebe Rexha Admits She Was ‘Very Fearful’ Of Bipolar Diagnosis

Bebe Rexha is speaking out about living with bipolar disorder and how she reacted when she received her diagnosis. The 30-year-old first went public with her mental illness in April 2019, deciding to tweet out the news. In a new interview, she talked about the journey to getting a diagnosis, how she’s treating the disease, and why she thinks it’s important to not be silent.

Bebe tweeted the interview out, writing, “I felt nervous putting out this cover. I never wanted to be judged or labeled as ‘crazy.’ There is still a stigma associated with mental illness and mental healthcare. Hopefully I can help to make a small change. “

The “Meant To Be” singer told Self about being diagnosed, “It did kind of f**k me up for a little bit. I was very fearful. I didn’t want to think there was something wrong with me.”

Bebe explained that she was hesitant to be officially diagnosed for years. She said, “That was my worst fear all my life: going crazy. I felt like me opening up to my fans was me finally saying, ‘I’m not going to be imprisoned by this.’ And maybe it’ll make somebody not feel imprisoned, in that moment, if they feel like they’re going through a rough time. That’s why I decided to really open up and to free myself from that.”