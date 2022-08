Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Looking for something satisfying and keto-friendly? Look no further than CORE Foods’ lineup of Keto Bars!

Available in delectable flavors Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip or Double Chocolate Chip Brownie Bites, these taste so good, you won’t even know its keto.

1G OF NET CARBS

90 CALORIES

0G ADDED SUGAR

CERTIFIED KETO

GLUTEN-FREE

VEGAN

Just one bite will prove that life’s too short to ditch dessert. Available at corefoods.com