APM Monaco Commemorates 40th Anniversary With Several Exciting Partnerships

Written in partnership with Darby Jones

The world’s most successful, modern-day brands all have one thing in common: strategic partnerships with influencers, celebrities or other brands. Smart partnerships enhance a brand’s image and audience reach. Approximately 57 percent of organizations use partnerships to acquire new customers, and partner ecosystems could generate 100 trillion U.S. dollars over the next ten years.

One brand that has announced several collaborations that are proving to be extremely true to the brand’s identity is APM Monaco, a jewelry brand that spent the end of May celebrating a milestone 40th anniversary. APM Monaco was founded in 1982 by Ariane Prette. Her son, Philippe now serves as the brand’s Chief Executive Officer, while Kika, Philippe’s wife, is the Chief Creative Officer.

For the 40th anniversary celebration, APM Monaco launched a series of special events and partnerships that coincided with the legendary Monaco Grand Prix race weekend at the end of May. In addition to its deep roots in Monaco and the jewelry industry, the Prette family also has a history of racing. Philippe is a 5-time winner of the Ferrari. Challenge Asia, and his son, Louis, is a 1-time winner of the Ferrari Challenge Europe. It is not just jewelry that runs in the family.

The first of three new partnerships for APM Monaco is with French YouTuber and influencer ‘Lena Situations,’ who teamed up with French model Thylane Blondeau to bring content to life on Instagram and YouTube. Blondeau was titled “the most beautiful girl in the world” in 2007, and she has been the face of several APM Monaco campaigns. Together, Lena and Thylane teamed up to capture stunning social content throughout the Formula 1 race weekend.

Perhaps one of the most exciting moments of the weekend is when APM revealed its collaboration with Monaco-raised Formula 1 racer Charles Leclerc, a Monaco-born and bred champion race car driver. Leclerc revealed the addition of the APM logo on his race weekend outfit during Formula 1. The final major collaboration announced during F1 is between APM and MK Club, one of Monaco’s most iconic nightclubs. This included a star-studded afterparty, further cementing APM’s affinity and involvement with the city of Monaco.

Along with the brand’s partnerships with various influencers and venues, APM announced its 40th anniversary collection, “Yummy Bears.” This collection is meant to bring each customer back in time as it includes colorful ‘yummy bear’ pendants that are designed to be attached to necklaces, bracelets, or any piece of jewelry that the customer would like. The Yummy Collection is also an homage to the brand’s first hallmark, the teddy bear, meant to connote warm feelings reminiscent of childhood. As a brand, and exhibited by the Yummy Collection, APM Monaco plans to double down on unisex jewelry styles and options.

Jewelry enthusiasts can find APM Monaco’s collections online or at one of their 430 stores around the world. In their retail locations, the APM Monaco team prides themselves on their high-end service and luxury sales experience. Consistent with the brand’s commitment to customer service, APM Monaco offers a Wonderland Program. With this program, customers receive a 2-year warranty and a lifetime repair fee of only 20 euros. APM Monaco also has a policy that allows Wonderland Program consumers to trade in their old APM Monaco jewelry in order to be credited with 15% of the original value in their next in-store purchase.

To shop the new collection or stay updated on anything APM has coming up, visit their site here.