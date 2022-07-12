Looking for the Hottest Prime Day Deals? Check Out These Savings From Roborock

One can argue Prime Day has become just as coveted for shoppers looking for deals than other popular holiday based discount days (looking at you, Cyber Monday). For those looking for some of the biggest savings of the year, you’ll love the special offerings that Roborock has in store!

The popular intelligent home electronics brand is celebrating Prime Day with some amazing savings on its must-have essentials. From robot vacuums to electric mops, save big on these products that will help make cleaning your home more enjoyable.

Roborock S5 Max

Treat yourself to crisp, just-mopped floors every day with S5 Max. Engineered for a seamless automated mopping, it has a super-sized water tank, precision water control, virtual no-mop zones and more. Combined with precision laser mapping, advanced navigation, and intense vacuum suction it makes spotless floors easier than ever. All you need to do is set it and get on with your life.

Save 36% with the Biggest Discount Ever on the Roborock S5 Max. Sale price available between 7/12 and 7/16. Shop now on Amazon.com.

Roborock S7

One of the fastest sonic mops on the market, the Roborock S7 offers a variety of high-intensity scrub settings from 1,650 times/min to 3,000 times/min, easily disintegrating surface dirt and breaking up even the toughest, dried-on messes — leaving floors cleaner than ever.

Save 34% with the Biggest Discount Ever on the Roborock S7. Sale price available between 7/12 and 7/16. Shop now on Amazon.com.

Roborock S7+

Experience robot mopping like never before, with VibraRise™ sonic vibration technology that scrubs your floors up to 3,000 times per minute. Able to hold up to eight weeks of dust, it makes keeping your floors clean easier than ever.

Save 25% with the Biggest Discount Ever on the Roborock S7+. Sale price available between 7/12 and 7/16. Shop now on Amazon.com.

Roborock S7 MaxV

Powered by a combination of an RGB camera, 3D structured light and an all-new neural processing unit, the S7 MaxV recognizes objects in its path more accurately and adapts quickly to clean around them, regardless of lighting conditions. The S7 MaxV identifies rooms down to their unique flooring materials, recommending ideal cleaning patterns such as suction power and scrub intensity. Designed for uninterrupted cleaning sessions, the intelligent mopping can recognize and position furniture in the app, allowing users to start a quick clean around dining tables or sofas with just a simple tap of an icon in the app. Save on Roborock’s latest model. But hurry, this sale price is only available 7/12 and 7/13. Shop now on Amazon.com.

Roborock S7 MaxV Plus

With a maximum suction power of 5100pa, the S7 MaxV Plus delivers an even deeper clean for customers. With its ReactiveAI 2.0 Obstacle Avoidance System and its acclaimed VibraRise® technology, the S7 MaxV Plus provides a combination of sonic mopping with an automatic mop lift designed to transition smoothly over contrasting surfaces, while delivering effective high-intensity scrubs to tackle surface dirt. Save on Roborock’s latest model. But hurry, this sale price is only available 7/12 and 7/13. Shop now on Amazon.com.

Roborock Q5+

Exceptional value and cleaning convenience the Q5+ is engineered for hands-off cleaning. Driven by a 5200mAh battery to power longer cleans, the Roborock Q5+ features hands-free cleaning up to seven weeks. Compatible with Alexa, Google Home and Siri, Q5+ utilizes advanced app control to combine customizable cleaning. Designed for peace of mind, the intelligent robot vacuum constantly monitors its surroundings, preventing it from falling or getting trapped. The Q5+ will even send in-app alerts to customers if the robot vacuum has an issue.

Save 30% with the Best Discount Ever on the Roborock Q5+. But hurry, this sale price is only available until 7/13. Shop now on Amazon.com.

Roborock Q5

All of the benefits of the Q5+ model including LiDAR navigation, multi-level mapping and customizable app controls, customers can opt to purchase this standalone robot vacuum with LiDAR navigation, 2700Pa suction and rubber bristle brush for effective cleaning without the Q5+’s auto-empty convenience. The Q5 makes automated cleaning an affordable luxury for most U.S. homes.

Save 28% with the Best Discount Ever on the Roborock Q5. But hurry, this sale price is only available until 7/13. Shop now on Amazon.com.

Roborock E5 Mop

Clean your floors more effectively and efficiently with Roborock E5 Mop. Equipped with OpticEye, dual gyroscopes, and precision internal mapping, it knows where it has been and what is left to clean, and a z-shape path for fast and effective cleaning. Simultaneous vacuuming and mopping, say goodbye to stains and messes and clean your whole house at once. With a discount of 44% off, the Roborock E5 Mop is the best budget option! But hurry, this sale price is only available 7/12 and 7/13. Shop now on Amazon.com.

Roborock Q7+

Convenient robot vacuuming and mopping for everyone!

Customers can experience the powerful robot vacuum and mop with LiDAR navigation, 4,700Pa suction and electric mopping. Sensient sensor array constantly monitors the robot and its surroundings, preventing it from falls, from getting trapped beneath low furniture, and more. Advanced app control for completely customizable cleaning, designed for peace of mind

Proven cleaning technologies, now with more convenience. Get the best discount ever on the Roborock Q7+. But hurry, this sale price is only available on 7/12 and 7/13. Shop now on Amazon.com.

Roborock Q7 Max+

Engineered for hands-off cleaning, experience all of the benefits of this powerful robot vacuum and mop with LiDAR navigation, with the power of 4,700Pa suction for an even deeper clean. Available with or without the Auto-Empty Dock Pure and comes in either Black or White. Enjoy the best discounts ever on the Roborock Q7 Max+. But hurry, this sale price is only available on 7/12 and 7/13. Shop now on Amazon.com.

Roborock Dyad

DyadPower™ vigorously cleans with every stroke. The new all-in-one solution for effective cleaning. The Dyad vacuums, washes, and dries floors to get rid of dirt and messes from edge-to-edge. Efficiently lift both wet and dry messes in one sweep. Not just for cleaning dust, the Dyad suctions wet messes into its 620 ml dirty water tank while simultaneously releasing fresh water onto the floor and working its rollers to actively remove dirt.

Save 30% on this adaptive and effective upright wet/dry vacuum cleaner when you order between 7/12 and 7/16. Shop now on Amazon.com.