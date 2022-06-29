For hockey fanatics (and fans of greatness in sports for that matter) there’s nothing better than watching a winning team (even if it’s not yours) hoist the Stanley Cup. While next generation of hockey superstars, including those from the Stanley Cup winning Colorado Avalanche, get ready to etch their names onto the cup in immortality, there’s another team who demands as much attention and if not more so than this year’s Stanley Cup winners: the 1972 Team Canada Men’s Hockey Team.

Eight years before the famed “Miracle on Ice” which saw the United States win the Olympics gold medal, Canada faced off against the Soviet Union in an eight-game series called ‘The Summit Series’. In celebration of the 50th anniversary of this epic series, John Yorke, CEO & co founder of the advertising agency Rain43 and Jean-Jean Pelletier, serial entrepreneur & co-founder of Grapestars – a leading celebrity destination for wines and spirits, have brought together the legendary 1972 Team Canada players along with iconic Canadian celebrities and brands to honor the players legacy of what many consider to be the greatest triumph in Canadian sports history.

The Summit Series

Held in 1972, the ‘Summit Series’ pitted Canadian NHL players vs. top players in the Soviet Union. With both sides containing its fair share of professional standouts (and future Hall of Fame legends of the sport), this series provided more drama and intrigue than the 1972 Olympic Games, which were held that same year. Another factor that made the Summit Series so legendary was that it was played at the height of the Cold War and intense feelings of nationalism were a backdrop to the war taking place on the ice — which of these powerhouses were truly the most dominant country when it comes to hockey.

With a ‘best-of-eight’ games format, which was contested on both countries soil, remarkably and fittingly after seven of these hard fought matchups, the Summit Series was deadlocked at 3-3-1, with each team winning three times and one game ending in a tie.

Game eight, played in the Soviet Union, saw team Canada down 5-3 entering the third period. Canada stormed back to tie the game at 5-5. With a raucous crowd and lots of drama in and out of the rink — police were called in numerous times to buffer fans and players — and millions glued to their television sets, the game literally came down to the last 34 seconds, when Paul Henderson slammed home a rebound to give Team Canada the lead and ultimately the Summit Series victory.

Known as “the goal heard around the world” the image of team Canada celebrating the go-ahead goal became one of Canada’s most famous photographs, adored by generations of Canadian hockey fans and non-fans alike.

At the time, most Canadian hockey fans were supporters of specific teams, such as the Montreal Canadians or Toronto Maple Leafs, but this was truly a Canada-wide celebration. As told through the words of legendary Canadian play-by-play announcer Forest Hewitt: “[Paul] Henderson scores for Canada”, Foster Hewitt shouted. “For Canada”.

This triumph helped cement the 1972 Summit Series victory as one of the most iconic moments in Canadian sports history (or some may argue of all Canadian history for that matter). In fact the win was so impactful that in the year 2000, the Team Canada of 1972 was voted as ‘Team of the Century’ by Canadians far and wide.

Celebrating the 50th Anniversary of Team Canada’s Triumph

While Crosby, Gretzky and Lemieux may be names that roll off the tongue as hockey legends in recent years, to a previous generation it was the names Dryden, Esposito, Savard, Henderson, Clarke, Park, Cournoyer, Mahovlich, Lapointe that were instantly identifiable as legends of the sport and synonymous with Team Canada’s success in 1972. In total, fourteen players from the 1972 Canadian Team are currently enshrined in the Hockey Hall of Fame, a remarkable feat.

Multiple books will celebrate this historic occasion, including one by 1972 Team Canada goalie and NHL Legend himself; Ken Dryden, as well as offerings from John Bacon, Scott Morrison and Gary Smith. Collectable and other memorabilia are sure to make the rounds as well to celebrate this historic 50th anniversary.

NHL former alumni Ron Duguay, Guy Carbonneau, Tiger Williams and Butch Goring sharing some stories about what Team Canada’s victory meant to them. Many other prominent athletes, past and present, will also use their social media in order to honor Team Canada 72.

“The Series of the Century was the most important event of my career, even more than the ten (10) Stanley Cups that I won as a player or general manager of the Montreal Canadiens. This competition has spilled far beyond the boundaries of sport. This series forever changed our hockey, both on the playing surface and in terms of player preparation. It allowed hockey to internationalize. This series has simply transcended the sport. I feel infinitely privileged to have participated.” – Serge Savard

The ThankYou72 / Merci72 Campaign

Given the magnitude of the event and the fact that aging is ultimately catching up with this team (with a few of the players having unfortunately passed away in recent years) this represents perhaps the last chance to celebrate and honor their historic achievement. To ensure generations old and new spread the word across Canada, the “largest social media initiative in Canada” commemorating the 50th anniversary will be celebrated with the hashtags #ThankYou72 / #Merci72.

In addition to the large social push to get all Canadians involved and celebrating, a few prominent commemorative projects are currently in the works to help honor and celebrate the 50th Anniversary of the Summit Series victory.

“In September 1972, I was particularly proud to be part of one of the best Canadian hockey teams of all time. I took great pride when they nominated me the Most Valuable Player during the Summit Series. But my greatest accomplishment is to have represented my country, to have been part of this legendary Canadian team. I am pleased to find that Canadians are celebrating this memorable series.” – Ken Dryden

A First-Hand Account From Ken Dryden

SEPTEMBER 2, 1972, MONTREAL FORUM, GAME ONE: The best against the best for the first time. Canada, the country that had created the game; the Soviet Union, having taken it up only twenty-six years earlier. On the line: more than the players, more than the fans, more than Canadians and Russians knew. So began an entirely improbable, near-month-long series of games that became more and more riveting, until, for the eighth, and final, and deciding game—on a weekday, during work and school hours all across the country—the nation stopped. Of Canada’s 22 million people, 16 million watched. Three thousand more were there, in Moscow, behind the Iron Curtain, singing—Da da, Ka-na-da, nyet, nyet, So-vi-yet!

It is a story long told, often told. But never like this. Ken Dryden, a goalie in the series, a lifetime observer, later a writer, tells the story in “you are there” style, as if he is living it for the first time. As if you, the reader, are too. The series, as it turned out, is the most important moment in hockey history, changing the game, on the ice and off, everywhere in the world. As it turned out, it is one of the most significant events in all of Canada’s history. Through Ken Dryden’s words, we understand why.

