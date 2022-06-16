3 Best Delta 8 Pre Rolls and Pre Roll Blunts Of 2022

This is sponsored content. Star is not endorsing the products listed below.

It seems like every day we wake up to a new cannabinoid product and coming from their therapeutic potential, we aren’t surprised, to be honest. The studies already show a lot of discoveries concerning their multiple effects.

Yes, the therapeutic effects of minor cannabinoids like CBD, CBG, and CBN are fascinating; however, Delta 8 still stands quite intriguing. Its effects are undoubtedly more powerful, long-lasting, and reminiscent of the familiar Delta 9 high, and are enough for everyday use even for marijuana lovers with a low tolerance.

If you are thinking about why Delta 8 Pre-Rolls are gaining so much popularity–they don’t need to roll the paper, break the flowers, and then roll them up. All you need is to pop one out of your pocket and light it up immediately.

Finding a reputed brand can be a tough challenge since the Delta 8 scene is currently more oriented towards making new eye-catching products instead of bringing the real benefits of cannabinoids. That’s why we spend hours researching to find you those companies that deliver what they promise.

Today, we are going to dive into the most popular and best Delta 8 pre-rolls and rank the best ones based on access, use, potency, affordability, and effect.

Top 3 Best Delta 8 Pre-Rolls Brands

Exhale Wellness: Overall Best Delta 8 Pre-Roll, Editor’s Choice

Diamond CBD: Strongest Pre Roll Blunts With High Potency

Plain Jane: Wide Variety Of Pre Rolled Joints In The Hemp Industry

#1. Exhale Wellness: Overall Best Delta 8 Pre-Roll, Editor’s Choice

Exhale Wellness is a veteran brand in the world of Delta 8, with an army of loyal fans that eagerly wait for their newest releases. The brand’s founders come with a handful of years of experience in the hemp sector that spend a significant amount of time perfecting the formula to produce high-quality, organic, and vegan Delta 8 products.

Currently, their best seller product is the Delta 8 pre-rolls, for all cannabis enthusiasts that aren’t big fans of rolling joints and look for a trouble-free way to enjoy their favorite compound. If you are one of them, you can also check other equally exciting products like gummies, edibles, cigarettes, tinctures, and more.

If you are searching for a perfected version of hemp-derived products free of additives, artificial flavors, and colors, this is the ideal choice for you. The brand especially caters to consumers who prefer a holistic way of living as they strongly adhere to anything of animal origin.

Using Delta 8 products for various health conditions and even plain enjoyment should break your bank account; that’s why Exhale Wellness is more than happy to give plenty of saving opportunities to its clients.

Product Highlights

High standard cultivation process

When bringing a quality product on the market, the most important thing is selecting the right ingredients and hemp flowers. Exhale Wellness sources the plants from locally grown farms in Colorado that stick to organic cultivation.

This means they adhere to the highest standard known in the industry to grow pure flowers free from pesticides, chemical fertilizers, or additional chemicals. Their special care ensures the final product is safe and healthy.

Large strain variety

One of the biggest pieces of evidence of Exhale Wellness’s impeccable reputation on the market is its excellent selection of strains. The pre-roll comes in various varieties, including the most popular ones: Skittles, Cookies, Northern Lights, Lifter, Hawaiian Haze, Space Candy, etc.

You can get a more clear idea about each strain on their official website, where they give detailed descriptions about how each strain performs, tastes and smells. Some of them are designed to make you feel energized and productive, while others give sedating qualities to help you relax and unwind at the end of the day.

The highlight of them all is that each of these flavors is also available in a raw D8 form, so if you feel like rolling your joints yourself, you can get them instead.

Safe formulation

The brand strongly believes that people should turn towards a more natural alternative to medications to improve their health, stability, and performance. Exhale Wellness has brought this idea to reality by teaming up with scientists, doctors, and hemp enthusiasts. Their Delta 8 products are intended to enhance your wellbeing and help you live a more quality life.

This is most evident through their third-party examination when they check their constituents to make sure the final product doesn’t contain any potentially harmful constituents. Also, they regularly update these reports and post them on their official website.

Relaxing moderate high

For people that want to enjoy Delta 8 THC without ending up feeling anxious or paranoid, Exhale makes sure you won’t face that kind of experience. These rolled buds will give you a mellow, pleasant high that will last for a couple of hours.

The company also abides by all legislation for keeping the right level of Delta 9 THC below 0.3%.

More about the brand

Informative blog

What you will most probably love about Exhale Wellness is the fact they offer educational tools and guidance to help you select the best Delta 8 products. Also, to ensure you will have a worry-free experience, they give a dosage chart on every product and how to use it to properly achieve your desired benefits.

Shipping and returns

Moreover, they provide outstanding after-sale service. All orders come with a free shipping option and a 30-day money-back guarantee, meaning you can feel completely confident doing your shopping.

For instance, you can save up to 25% on your first purchase of a pre-roll after you subscribe to their service. And even if you don’t want to become a subscriber, you can still get a great deal since the brand currently has 20% off on all their products.

Pros

Organically grown hemp flowers

Large selection of flavors

Raw form option on some flavors

Pleasant high without the psychoactive effect

Third-party lab-tested

Non-GMO and vegan free

Free shipping

30 days money-back guarantee

Discount offers

Affordable price

Cons

Only available for online purchase

Customer experience

Being a league of its own, Exhale Wellness makes it easy for new buyers to enjoy Delta 8 goods. If you aren’t sure what to try, the brand recommends checking their quiz to help you figure it out. After trying pre-rolls, their option has a five-star rating on the website, gathering a great fan base that wants to enjoy smooth and serene vaping.

Many seasoned cannabis users claim they haven’t experienced paranoia or drowsy after vaping these joints as they normally did with other brands. Apart from that, these rolls are vast in variety, and every user can easily find a strain that will appeal to their liking. Various people also reported positive increases in health and appetite after using them.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Exhale Wellness for the Best Discount

#2.Diamond CBD: Strongest Pre Roll Blunts With High Potency

Once you type in the best Delta 8 pre-rolls on Google search, one of the top results will be Diamond CBD, and for many good reasons. This is a well-known brand that has built a strong presence on the Delta 8 domain.

Not just for making effective CBD products but also for D8 and D9 infused varieties for medical and recreational use. To achieve this, Diamond CBD has partnered with a team of doctors and scientists to bring a product that lives up to every cannabis lover’s expectations.

On the top of their product assortment, there are THC flowers, edibles, tinctures, vape juices, etc., to give you an abundance of options when you want to try something new and exciting. If you look for completely safe and attested products, Diamond CBD assures to bring you the best of nature. These pre-rolls come free of additives and chemicals as part of the recipe.

Not all brands nowadays have a team of doctors and hemp professionals to manufacture great quality products, and that is the strongest asset of Diamond CBD. This represents the possibility of these products to help you amplify your wellness and overall daily performance to help you live a quality life.

Product Highlights

First-grade hemp source and manufacturing

Diamond CBD has a unique business model that allows them to use a sustainable method of using environmentally friendly hemp. Alongside, the brands strongly avoid using artificial flavors and additives, with the main focus of only coming with pure and organic products. The brand also tests its products into third-party laboratories to ensure consistency.

The brand has never compromised on quality and has set the standards to make superior products. The brand offers non-GMO hemp obtained from some of the best farms in Colorado, Kentucky, and Scandinavia. To maintain their quality, the brand uses a supercritical CO2 extraction process and frequently checks the raw materials during the pre-production.

Unique strain variety

The brand doesn’t settle for less and always strives to bring new fun flavors to its clients. So, whether you are an Indica or Sativa lover, you get to have both. These pre-rolls come in different concentrations of Delta 8. Bubba Kush and Lifter flavors come in 70mg of Delta 8, while Chill Plus CBG+Delta 8 pre-rolls come in a concentration of 20.8mg.

Both are also available with 90mg of D8 content. The brand has recently introduced Cherry Wine, White Flowers, and Special Sauce with 90mg of Delta 8 concentration.

Shop by mood and strength

Instead of browsing through endless products just to find the right one for you, you can shop by mood and strength. These pre-rolls are intended to improve your health and even your social life. You can find a detailed description of each strain on their official website.

They are designed to give you the “buzz” and out-of-the-world experience as they contain all of the most potent hemp plants, terpenes, and cannabinoids for an extra kick throughout the day.

Safe formulation

One of the main things that Diamond CBD strongly respects is transparency and loyalty. Also, they want to believe that perfection is true. Therefore, they closely supervise each step in the manufacturing process, starting from farming to preparing and packaging the pre-rolls.

Additionally, before the final product is sent for sales, they do third-party testing to ensure the health and safety of its consumers won’t be put at risk. With the employment of this level of ethics and good quality products, you can be certain that you will get a safe high.

More about the brand

Educational tools

The best thing about Diamond CBD is they strive to go the extra mile to gain the full trust of their customers. The brand features many educational tools on their official website that are especially useful for all beginner users to safely expand on the Delta 8 journey.

You can get extended information on each strain’s flavor, smell, and expected effect. Moreover, if you aren’t sure where to start, they offer a dosage chart according to your overall constitution.

Shipping and returns

If you are on a hunt to buy a pre-roll but you aren’t entirely sure where to start, this is a great opportunity to explore the world of D8 THC pre-rolls. The brand offers two shipping methods above $100. Every product comes with a 30-day return policy, meaning you can freely return it if you do not enjoy it.

Customers that subscribe to the platform can get an astonishing 70% discount on all purchases, and it also offers a 30-75% additional discount on the original price of the products. This is a great privilege that many other brands don’t give, meaning you can feel free to splurge on some Diamond products.

Pros

Eco-conscious and sustainable company

Organic non-GMO hemp

Vegan friendly

Natural ingredients free from pesticides and herbicides

Variety of flavors and potencies

Third-party lab-tested

Generous discounts

30-day money-back guarantee

Affordable pricing

Cons

Additional shipping costs for all orders under $100

Customer experience

Since customers nowadays are hard to satisfy, Diamond CBD is meeting this challenge head-on. By choosing Diamond CBD, you will know that you’ll get what they promised to deliver. The majority of the customers are more than satisfied when it comes to the product’s both quality and overall effect. They claim that these pre-rolls have been incredibly soothing and relaxing.

Also, there is a major appreciation to their customer service team for always handling the order matters timely and being especially attentive to the client’s messages. People mostly rave about the large discount, which is nowhere found at any other D8 merchandise.

=> Click here to visit the official website of Diamond CBD

#3. Plain Jane: Wide Variety Of Pre Rolled Joints In The Hemp Industry

There is a new star in the spotlight on the cannabinoid scene, and its name is Plain Jane, and if you are looking to find out more about the Delta 8 for the first time, you have come to the right place. Buying Delta 8 THC for the first time can be tricky, and you should stay away from those brands that look kind of suspicious.

Plain Jane is a trustworthy brand with years of experience successfully delivering high potency and wellness-oriented products, gathering thousands of happy customers that appreciate their level of professionalism, innovation, and antique.

The brand strongly supports regenerative farming and sustainable agricultural practices through organic farming on its own for genetically unique hemp plants. The brand is a pioneer in creating Delta 8 pre-rolls that are pleasant tasting and smelling, which is achieved with the hemp water-curing extraction method that entirely removes the scent of cannabis.

So before we start with all the best features about the product, it’s important to note that the brand has an excellent customer care team willing to answer all your questions regarding their products and how to use them properly. Moreover, they always come with generous offers and discounts to make your experience a breeze.

Product Highlights

Organic cultivation and careful ingredients selection

The brand operates within the sweet geometry known as the Emerald Triangle, which is basically outside Southern Oregon. This is where they cultivate their hemp plants like wine grapes. This is one of the places widely known to create artisan widely recognized around the world.

Every ingredient in these D8 pre-rolls is carefully chosen and crafted impeccably, being farmed on pure American soil. They are equally user-friendly as they are convenient. The company also tests each pre-roll individually to check for any pesticides, solvents, or potentially hazardous constituents.

Functional packaging

Plain Jane’s joints are aesthetically packed in a functional container, and you can even buy one joint at a time which is a perfect option if you are a first-time user since it allows you to explore the product’s effectiveness. Alternatively, you can still buy a pack to get a full experience. One of the greatest things about Plain Jane is that it offers a comparatively cheaper price option while not compromising quality.

Flavor variety

These pre-rolls can satisfy each cannabis enthusiast’s taste preference as they come in various flavors, including Electra, a hybrid strain of Early Reing Berry and ACDS. Also, they have specific strain notes of herbal, pine, and pepper.

Lifter is a cultivar of Suver Haze and Early Resin bud with hints of herbal, pepper, and mint fragrance, with each gram of infusing cbd flower containing roughly 10 to 18% CBD and less than 0.3% THC.

These D8 pre-rolls are available just like conventional cigarettes containing ten pieces in a cartoon. So, whatever kind of smoking experience you want to get, you can find the option that will suit your needs.

Attested formulation

Since the brand carefully chooses each ingredient in their products, they have nothing to hide. The brands strongly refrain from using artificial colors and flavors to enhance the overall effect on their pre-rolls, which can be seen through their third-party test results.

Each pre rolled joint has the strain percentage written on this description, which allows you to know what you are smoking. They also do individual inception that traces pesticides, solvents, and purity.

More about the brand

Affordable price range

One of the most impressive things about Plane Jane is that it produces affordable products that suit everyone’s pocket. We all know that Delta 8 products are pricey, and Plain Jane gives users comparatively cheaper options without compromising on quality.

The Pineapple Express joint comes around $0.3 per milligram of Delta 8 and the same per milligram of Delta 9. Sour Space Candy comes for a great value costing around $0.12 per milligram of Delta 8 THC.

Shipping and returns

Apart from having an exceptionally affordable price range, the brand still takes care of its customers, getting the best deals. If you are sent to receive news on their latest deals, you could subscribe to their newsletter, where they send coupon codes to get your favorite product even cheaper.

They offer free shipping on all orders above $30 and accept product returns if they are unopened and unused within seven days after you receive them.

Pros

Highly potent and long-lasting effects

Optimum calming and relaxing effects

Third-party lab-tested

Organic ingredients

Free from GMO and vegan friendly

Wide selection of pleasant flavors

Budget-friendly

Money-back guarantee

Cons

Only available for online purchase

Customer experience

You know a brand is worth a while when you see an astonishing number of positive customer reviews. The majority of the users say that they love the product and will return for more. Additionally, many customers claim that they have started to feel a lot more energized and, in general, better mental state after they start using Plain Jane’s pre-rolls.

The major appreciation goes to their price range for being the most affordable option on the market. You can simply get the best pre-rolls for a great deal, plus a free shipping option. Plain Jane offers a flexible return policy, which customers find especially convenient.

=> Click here to visit the official website of Plane Jane

How We Made the List of the Best Delta 8 Pre-Rolls?

You have probably noticed that there is no short way to get to the best Delta 8 brands on the market. You have to spend more time researching to find what you are looking for. Many brands are in a neck and neck competition to rise at the top of the industry. After all, the market is flooded with different brands that sell this particular cannabinoid.

Choosing a single brand and then selecting one product out of the huge sea of competitors seems like riding a bike uphill, especially if you are new to the cannabinoid sphere and want a product that will suit your needs and preferences.

So we did the heavy task for you and researched many brands that sell Delta 8 goods, and we looked through various criteria to satisfy you in every aspect of your Delta 8 experience. These were the key factors we implemented to make a more narrow choice.

Third-party laboratory testing

Since we don’t want our readers to risk their health and safety, we strongly looked for third-party laboratory evidence of the products we reviewed. You should never buy any hemp product without first looking at their lab test results.

You should check whether the product comes free from heavy metals, contaminants, pesticides, and other pollutants you don’t want in your body. Also, you should always check if the lab’s name is printed on the report so you can contact them for further queries since many brands often falsify their lab reports. These results should always be accessible on the brand’s official web page.

Free shipping and returns

If the product is more expensive, the brand needs to have a free shipping feature since combining the costly products with additional shipping charges is too much for everyone’s pocket. All the three brands we have reviewed have free shipping methods on certain order amounts, which is a fair deal.

We also wanted to make sure that the brand offers product returns if you aren’t satisfied. After all, some people rely on Delta 8 to relieve pain, aches, and anxiety. Therefore, these two factors are not something you should keep a blind eye on.

Organic products

This term largely refers to how agricultural products are grown and processed. The regulations usually vary from one country to another. Usually, organic crops must be grown without synthetic herbicides, pesticides, fertilizers, or bioengineered genes.

Also, organic foods often have a lot more benefits like antioxidants than their conventionally grown counterparts. While people prone to allergies to food, chemicals, and preservatives may find their symptoms disappear or be more tolerating if they eat organic foods.

Hemp extraction method

To get a high-quality Delta 8 product, the most important thing to look at is the hemp extraction method. We only selected those brands that use the CO2 extraction technique instead of BHO. The latter is known for being cheaper and easier, but it has a lot of drawbacks for having life-threatening risks to consumers as the final product comes with BHO extracted components like butane.

On the other hand, CO2 extraction works at low temperatures, but it’s completely safe since it preserves the CBD, terpenes, and the natural flavors of the hemp flower; moreover, it’s entirely environmentally friendly. It doesn’t have any major drawbacks potentially harmful to the user’s health, except the end product is more expensive.

Product convenience and efficacy

Going through the process of joining is not a fun task, especially when you are having a bad day; that’s why convenience is always essential. Luckily, Delta 8 pre-rolls have it, and you don’t need to do anything except take one out of the package and roll it. Keeping this in mind, we have only selected those brands that stick to easy-to-handle designs.

Other than that, hassle-free shopping is a must, especially in those times when you don’t want to wait endlessly to get your hands on your favorite products. So, we selected only those brands that offer straightforward order methods with a simple interface page where you can make an order with just a couple of clicks here and there.

Customer testimonials

It’s important to look at what other users say about the products. After all, this is the most reliable way to get any kind of clue about the product’s overall performance, though seeing what actual buyers have to say about it.

We looked through the reviews to ensure customers got what they expected from the products–a relief for their health problems, relaxation, enjoyment, no negative side effects, peasant taste. Additionally, we read other articles to see what people were saying and checked trustworthy review sites.

Buyer’s Guide on Delta 8 Pre-Rolls

If you are at the beginning of your Delta 8 journey, then there are a few things that we should make straightforward for you. Many brands on the market are illegal, substandard, and can offer potentially harmful products. So if you are looking for a reliable brand, you need to educate yourself and consider various criteria before making a final decision.

Recognizing a good product isn’t easy; therefore, we are going to give you a few pointers that will help you to make the right choice. These are the most important things to keep an eye on.

Research about the company

It looks like Delta 8 thc pre rolls give a relaxing and soothing feeling; however, you can get these similar effects with Delta 9 too. Therefore it is tricky to tell whether you are smoking legal or illegal products. This might put you into trouble, so you have to look through the history of the brand if you are going to buy pre rolls product in front of them.

Moreover, the first thing to research is to find any trademark information related to the brand; you can use the better business bureau to check if the company is truly legit.

Hemp extraction process

Leading brands in the cannabis sector use the CO2 extraction process. We always give an advantage to those brands that rely on this process as it secures a completely organic end product. Some brands use the BHO method, which is far cheaper and easier in comparison to CO2, but there are many drawbacks; for example, these components also take Butane into your body.

On the other hand, CO2 extraction works at lower temperatures, and this method efficiently preserves CBD, terpenes, and flavors, making the finished product a far better quality; moreover, it’s environmentally friendly. Its only drawback is that the products made using this process are far more expensive.

Product’s formulation

Checking the product’s constitution is especially important before you start consuming it, so always check the ingredients and make sure there are no additives or filters used, as these can be harmful to your health since they can interfere with the purity of the product—this kind of information you can access on the brand’s official website and the product’s packaging.

Safety of the product

Every respectable company makes its own set of third-party testing on its products to ensure that customers will be safe when consuming. However, it is no surprise that some of these tests are often a forgery.

So if you want a legitimate test on the product, you should check the third-party laboratory that does these tests. Furthermore, the company should be open about the results and post them on their official website.

Shipping methods

You should always check the delivery methods the brand has and the additional conditions they offer. Check whether the brand has a free shipping option and make sure that the service they use is legal. Some states haven’t legalized hemp-based products and often don’t allow their transportation.

Frequently Asked Questions On Hemp Pre-Rolls

Why are pre-rolls more convenient?

Generally speaking, they are the easiest and ready-to-use method of getting cannabinoids into the body; all you have to do is light and inhale. They are mostly great options for anyone without the time or skills required to roll a your favorite pre roll.

However, that doesn’t necessarily have to be the case since there are also experienced users who prefer pre-rolls over rolling joints themselves. Another reason why individuals go for this option is that they get to sample new strains without the hassle of buying loose grams.

This variant can come pricier than buying and rolling it yourself; however, at the end of the day, time is also valuable, and paying for convenience might be worth it.

How long does Delta 8 stay in your system?

Delta 8 in all doses affects each person differently. However, you should always start with the lowest amount of all THC-related products and work your way up. The way you are ingesting Delta 8 modifies how the effects take place and how long they will stay in your system.

Delta 8 taken through edibles and capsules can have a delayed onset before you feel the effect, and if you consume it in these variants, then you should wait at least two hours before eating more. On the other hand, when smoking pre rolled joints, the effects typically last one to two hours, and you can feel the effect kick in within a few minutes.

Which Delta 8 strain is the best for anxiety?

Because Delta 8 gives a much lighter high in comparison to Delta 9, it doesn’t cause negative side effects, which is why it’s often used for treating anxiety.

Many users that suffer from this condition recommend Bubba Kush. This effect is powerful enough without being overwhelming. It can help you relax by relieving the symptoms of anxiety without causing any psychoactive effects.

Are pre-rolls a cheaper option?

In comparison to pre-rolls, buying flowers and rolling papers can be a much cheaper option; however, the pre-rolls offer more convenience without you having to do the extra work. Basically, it’s the same as buying ingredients for a dish from a grocery store vs. buying a meal from a restaurant.

The first one is a cheaper option; however, the other allows you to enjoy the product without engaging in doing the extra work to put the product together.

What are the benefits of Delta 8 pre-rolls?

One of the first most notable benefits is the fast onset of effects. After taking a puff or two, you can expect the effect to kick in within a few minutes. The effects vary spending on the genetics of the strain and the cannabinoid and terpene profile.

Since Delta 8 interacts with your endocannabinoid system, the benefits of smoking pre-rolls can be many. The ECS helps your body maintain homeostasis or balance, which in other words, keeps everything in check to make sure there is harmony between your mind and body.

Many of you probably know that it’s not easy to keep this balance; you might have already turned to meditation practice, keeping a gratitude journal, and eating healthy and organic food to improve your wellbeing. But another way to do it is to start taking hemp plant cannabis products.

In the past few years, delta 8 thc pre has been one of the most popular ways to upgrade a health protocol. Science has proven that these high quality hemp products have a lot of benefits. And the anecdotal evidence from millions of people around the world speaks about the benefits as well.

How to store Delta 8 products?

There is some popular myth that says Delta 8 products should be stored in the fridge, which simply is not true, and the majority of the brands strongly disapprove of it. The best way is to simply keep them in the dark, cool, and dry place without being exposed to direct sunlight to keep them in good condition.

Conclusion: Pre Rolled Blunts And Joints

If you don’t want to bother rolling the D8 flowers yourself, then you should consider getting pre-rolls instead. We have already covered the topic about why they are more convenient than the other option, so honestly speaking, there is no single reason why you shouldn’t buy one now.

Moreover, there are a lot of benefits regular users rave about, and if you get to trust their experience, these pre-rolls can help you be a bit more energized and productive throughout, and they can help with insomnia and anxiety as well. If you find it hard to make a decision on which brand to go for, we strongly suggest Exhale Wellness as a legit Delta 8 brand on the market.

In the end, keep in mind to make sure that these products are right for you, check the quizzes that some of the brands have, and also consult with your doctor if you are using other medications simultaneously.