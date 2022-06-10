Real Estate Investment Expert Robert Rivani on the Success of Black Lion

Written in partnership with Ascend Agency

Robert Rivani is a real estate investment icon, transacting deals primarily in the hospitality and entertainment sectors across the US. His company, Black Lion, has grown into a multi-million dollar business.

Rivani’s entrepreneurial mindset started at a very young age. As a teenager, he built a successful footwear business which he would later sell for six figures. Rivani then ventured into real estate. This was during the 2008 and 2009 economic downturn, and he realized an unprecedented opportunity to buy, flip, and re-sell low-priced properties in emerging markets.

Rivani’s mastery in hospitality-centric real estate investment endeavors eventually resulted in the birth of the Black Lion in 2014, one of the leading real estate companies in the country.. And through a value-first framework, the company has experienced immeasurable growth by embracing unique business techniques to dominate in this competitive marketplace. Black Lion focuses on redeveloping urban areas and ensuring that they go beyond expectations.

Rivanis business has experienced rapid success, doubling its growth year over year. They have consistently doubled their growth in property dealings year on year. Thus far, the company has transacted $500 million in real estate deals across the United States to date, $250 million of which were in 2021.

Rivani shares that his journey to the top has not been all roses. His most significant challenge was creating a real estate empire without help. He had to learn how to do it all by himself and make his own path while learning from his mistakes. At a young age and with no track record, Rivani secured multi-million dollar loans with local banks to expand in new markets like Wisconsin, Georgia, Texas, and Florida.

“Going to invest in Miami, where some well-off families dominate the market, was quite challenging. We have successfully managed to take over iconic cities, and it has been the realization of my dream to create real estate that offers a lifestyle component to key cities,” Rivani adds.

Rivani is a testament that remaining focused and relentless in your journey is key to succeeding and making a name for yourself. He shares that sacrifice is very important to achieve success. “If you are willing to offer most of your time, energy, and mind and get fully involved in your trade, you will enjoy the fruits of your labor. You need to study the marketplace well and work with the right people who are up to the task to prosper in your trade.”

Rivani has grand plans to make Black Lion a household name across the United States. He plans to heavily invest in South Florida and other developing markets, as their competitors are also moving to the area from across the country. Besides this, Rivani intends to expand his market segment and invest $100 million in retail power centers. Black Lion also plans to merge their success and focus on creating a hospitality and lifestyle division, mixed-use commercial and residential buildings, and launch new offices in Miami.