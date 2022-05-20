Mario Barth and About Kings Honor Veterans at the Vegas Hard Rock

Written in partnership with Ascend Agency

May is the global Military Appreciation month. It is the month where we appreciate and celebrate past and present military members and their families for all their hard work and sacrifices. This year, Mario Barth and the fast-rising country band, About Kings are taking it a notch higher. In honor of all veterans, active military, and first responders, About Kings has planned a concert at the Vegas Hard Rock, scheduled for May 27th.

The band will be performing free of charge for all the veterans, active military, EMTs, firefighters, and first responders, in appreciation for their service. This event is on the heels of their sold out Berlin show, which had over 25,000 people in attendance, and celebrated 20 years of comedian (and headliner) Mario Barth’s shows, as well as other talents such as Samantha Fox and Andreas Gabalier.

According to Mario Barth, the lead singer of About Kings and a well-known celebrity tattoo artist, one of the reasons for their upcoming show is to honor veterans and thank them for their incredible services. Veterans, active military officers, and first responders risk their lives every day to serve the world. This sacrifice sometimes means leaving their families and traveling hundreds of miles to keep the peace. Not to mention how most veterans struggle to adapt to regular life upon arrival from their service.

While no words or amount of money can repay their sacrifices, About Kings and Filmore use their talents to spread love and show all veterans that the world appreciates their efforts. In this spirit, About Kings will be giving out free concert entry tickets to their Vegas Hard Rock show to all veterans, active military, and first responders to thank them and their families for their services as they honor fallen soldiers.

Free drinks will also be made available, courtesy of Mario Barth and About Kings, as they give the veterans an avenue to share their stories. Mario Barth explains that the funds raised during this event will go towards appreciating the veterans and helping to regulate and improve the tattoo industry.

As a renowned tattoo artist and owner of Starlight Tattoo, Mario Barth aims to use his platform to highlight prevailing issues, especially safety issues that currently plague the tattoo industry, and find long-lasting solutions to these problems. With more people getting inked, Mario Barth wants to bring more awareness and ways to prevent risks as they honor past and present military officers.

The military community, EMTs, firefighters, and first responders make a lot of sacrifices in their daily life that often go unnoticed which is why Mario Barth, About Kings, and Filmore use their medium to appreciate past and present military members and families for their continued sacrifice. For more information about their upcoming concert at the Vegas Hard Rock, and for tickets, visit AboutKings.com