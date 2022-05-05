Avocados From Mexico Creates First-Ever Guactail with Antoni Porowski

By Star Staff , May 5, 2022

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

What’s trending for Cinco De Mayo? Guactails!™ Avocados From Mexico and bestselling author and food and wine expert Antoni Porowski have teamed up to make your Cinco celebrations OMG-worthy!

Take your party to the next level with this show-stopping glass of goodness and make your #CincodeMayo #CincOMG!

Antoni’s Avocado Daiquiri (makes two) is #AlwaysGood • 6oz white rum • 6oz pineapple juice • 2T fresh lime juice • 2oz cucumber, sliced and unpeeled • 1 cup fresh or frozen mango • 6 mint leaves, plus more for garnish • 1 ripe avocado, peeled and pitted • 3oz cream of coconut • Pinch of salt • 2 cups ice