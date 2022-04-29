Celebrate Mom With Beauty, Fashion and Fun!

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Shower the nurturer in your life with meaningful beauty, fashion and fun!

FOR THE BATHING BEAUTY

Social CBD’s Rest & Relax Bath Salts have 400 mg of CBD per bath and a soothing lavender scent, $19.99, available at select CVS stores and socialcbd.com.

FOR THE WARRIOR WOMAN

K-Kane’s customizable Golden Age pendant (Beyoncé dons the brand!), from $1,250, k-kane.com.

FOR THE LIPSTICK LOVER

La Bouche Rouge’s The Universal Reds contains two lipstick shades and a refillable case, $160, laboucherougeparis.com.

FOR MAKING MEMORIES

Spoil mom with an unforgettable experience at the First Class Dinner Gala at TITANIC: The Arti fact Exhibition in Orlando. Join Captain Smith, Margaret “Molly” Brown and passengers from the Titanic for a first-class dinner and more! $69, 5:30-6:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, titanicorlando.com.

FOR THE FRAGRANCE FANATIC

Oscar de la Renta’s Alibi has notes of mandarin and vanilla orchid (Irina Shayk wears it!), $105 for 3.4 oz, oscardelarenta.com.

FOR THE CANDLE OBSESSED

Beauty Pie’s Fleurosa candle has notes of tuberose, vetiver and musk (Paulina Porizkova burns them!), $70, beautypie.com.

FOR THE HANDBAG COLLECTOR

Leatherology’s Kress mini can be personalized (Sara Foster carries it!), from $225, leatherology.com.

FOR THE LOUNGE LIZARD

Lake’s Pocket Caftan in Balsam Stripe is made from 100 percent cotton poplin, $128, lakepajamas.com.

FOR THE SKINCARE JUNKIE

The Sunshine Set by Biossance includes lip balm, facial oil and sunscreen (Reese Witherspoon curated it!), $79, biossance.com.

FOR THE MAKEUP MAVEN

Pat McGrath Labs’ Blushing Delights was used on the Bridgerton cast (Nicki Minaj loves the brand!), $60, patmcgrathlabs.com.

FOR THE COMPLEXION QUEEN

The Circa 1970 face oil gives all skin types a glow, $110, circa-1970.com.