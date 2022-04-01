Top 6 CBD Companies to Look Out For in 2022

Written in partnership with Ascend Agency

Cannabidiol, colloquially known as CBD, boasts a variety of health benefits, which have made it increasingly popular over the last several years. If you want to explore the benefits of CBD, the first step will be to decide which brand best suits your needs. With the rising demand for CBD, many brands have entered the space during the last few years, making it challenging for CBD beginners to pick a brand that offers effective products they can trust. Below, we’ve outlined six brands with a proven track record and award-winning products to kickstart your journey.

3CHI tops the list for all the right reasons. This brand achieved some huge milestones in 2021. To start with, 3CHI was awarded the best HHC Disposable Vape in 2021. The brand has launched a series of new products in 2021 among which Delta 8 deserves a special mention. It is the new refined production methods for Delta 8 that brought positive attention to the brand. The process is used to create a more refined and pure form of oil with a higher concentration of Delta 8 and very few unknowns. This also made the production of Delta 8 more uniform and fully compliant.

The new range of 3CHI products includes Delta 8 THC edible treats and baked goods and disposable vapes, and HHC, THCO, Delta 6a10a, Delta 10, and THCv products. Besides introducing this quality line of products, 3CHI also entered into a partnership with ACS Labs and Blockticity to launch the first national hemp client Certificate of Analysis (COA) as a non-fungible token (NFT).

MOONWLKR

MOONWLKR is a trusted name in the CBD space for offering the highest quality hemp-based products at a competitive price. The brand has been a leader in Delta 8 with an ever-growing customer base and has paved the way for other cannabinoids such as HHC, CBN, and CBG. Since its inception, the brand has focused on pushing the limits of hemp through new product launches and strategic partnerships.

MOONWLKR’s pursuit of introducing customers to cannabinoids that produce results they can feel is most evident in their full-spectrum gummies, Zkittles, which contain the full range of compounds present in the hemp plant, including THC. Sourced from 100% legal USA hemp and third-party lab tested for safety and potency, their Zkittles gummies contain 25mg of CBD + 5mg THC per piece.

HHC is their most recent debut, and they are constantly inventing. The product took months to create and is reported to deliver a more energetic high, equivalent to a Sativa, vs Delta 8, which is commonly used to induce relaxation. There’s lots more to look forward to from MOONWLKR, so keep a close eye on them!

In 2021, Kanibi achieved a landmark by becoming a sole-ownership brand. This had a positive impact on the brand’s product development, product testing, and customer service. Kanibi is a reliable brand for many CBD users as they offer high-quality, potent products for a variety of uses. The most popular line of Kanibi products includes Sleep Oil (CBD + CBN), Topical Creams, 750 to 1500mg Full Spectrum Oil, and 25mg Gummies. Soon, there will be a new addition to this list to escalate the brand’s offerings, including a new line of CBD pet products.

Kanibi is one of the CBD brands that source top-quality CBD directly from farmers. To further maintain the highest purity standard in the CBD space, Kanibi has joined hands with a new lab that has state-of-the-art facilities in Oregon and California. This will facilitate double testing of all the Kanibi products by a third-party lab to ensure they are clean, pure, and accurately potent. Always putting the customer first, Kanibi decided to review its subscription structure to decrease the expenses of its loyal customers who order more often.

Associated Hemp is unique in its approach by having six differing house brands that span from CBD skincare products to CBD sleep aids. The latter is their newest addition under the brand name of Pure Therapy. Innovative and doctor-formulated, Pure Therapy’s tinctures contain as much as 3000MG CBD, combined with CBG and Melatonin for a restful night of undisturbed sleep. Associated Hemp will continue to grow its line of products and offerings such as monthly subscriptions to meet the growing demand for CBD for a variety of needs.

After helping to set the standard for CBD products with their launch in 2015, Koi CBD claimed the limelight in 2021 with the launch of its new cannabinoid formulations to help people benefit from the many compounds of hemp. This new alternative cannabinoid line of products expanded their range on the Delta-8 THC product line. Koi CBD Delta range includes Delta-10 THC Gummies, Delta-9 THC Gummies, THC-O Gummies, HHC Gummies, and THCV + Apple Cider Vinegar Gummies. The brand also offers Delta-8-9-10 THC Pop Crystals and Delta 8-9-10 THC Energy Shots that blend Delta-8, Delta-9, and Delta-10 THC – an innovative approach to the modern consumption of hemp-based products.

The new line of products by Koi CBD is helping their customers uplift the mind, mellow out, focus, and relax. The company has developed a solid team during the last couple of years despite all the challenges the world was experiencing. Koi CBD aims to expand by introducing new cannabinoid products to bring innovative wellness solutions while putting their customers first. They have recently upgraded their Koi Cares discount program to show their appreciation for first responders, medical professionals, those receiving financial assistance, and active military members and veterans.

In 2021, CBD For Life reached a landmark by expanding its product line with a 1200mg Vanilla Flavored Broad Spectrum Tincture. Previously, the brand was offering high–quality isolate products, but this new Tincture that includes other cannabinoids went a step further in its impact with stronger health, healing, and pain relief benefits. With this new product, CBD For Life showcases the power of CBD beyond inhalants.

The last couple of years has been especially challenging for the CBD industry with a shortage of ingredients and escalating costs of components. Even under such circumstances, CBD For Life has survived and grown as a brand, offering a pure form of vegan and organic products to their growing customer base. With the innovative ways to consume cannabis and the expected growth of the industry in the coming years, CBD For Life is looking forward to continuing the wellness trend and expanding its line of products.

We hope this article gives you the information you need to make an informed decision about which CBD brand is ideal for you – or possibly even your pets!