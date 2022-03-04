inheritance Art’s founder Vincent Peters confirmed the acquisition of Bored Ape #9022 for 84.9 ETH ($208,000). The acquisition occurred on February 24th, the same day reports surfaced of Elon Musk acquiring Bored Ape 1837. Shortly after acquiring Bored Ape 9022, Vincent left Musk’s SpaceX and Starlink to focus on his endeavors at inheritance Art. With such close proximity could we be seeing some type of collaboration, or even better could Bored Apes be going to space? With this acquisition inheritance Art joins prominent Bored Ape collectors, including Justin Bieber, Jimmy Fallon, Steph Curry, Post Malone and more.

For those of you unfamiliar with inheritance Art, inheritance Art is a platform that specializes in intellectual property management, hyper-realistic and holographic art. In Q4 of 2021, MoonLift Capital incubated inheritance Art’s first project which resulted in over $1.9M in NFT Sales. The inheritance Art private sale sold out in 13 minutes and subsequent public sale sold out in a day. inheritance plans to announce partnerships with Cowboys Music Festival where Bored Ape 9022 is expected to make an appearance and with Sony’s Spatial Reality Display division.

Written in partnership with Ascend