Godson Umeh Reaches New Heights With His Luxury Jewelry Design 'Smactus' for Meek Mill

Meek Mill’s confidence in Godson Umeh and his designs proves how the latter is here to stay for long and become the most sought-after custom jeweler and designer.

Having the pure vision to create something that could add more value to people’s lives and relentlessly working towards turning this desire into a beautiful reality are two different things. “Always work with the pure intent to offer the best services and astound clients with the best products out there,” says Godson Umeh, who has done exactly that and gone much beyond with his expertise as a custom jeweler and designer. The 1995-born is all about his madness and love for jewelry making and designing. Instead of only working with the aim to draw more success for his career, this young man was driven to design the best custom jewelry for each of his clients and work for contributing heavily to the industry in the form of his unique and elegant designs, raising the standards for other aspiring designers across the world.

“Though I have had the opportunity to work with many pre-eminent personalities of the world, I have always worked with the idea of giving my best, no matter what, which has what helped me stay grounded, I believe,” highlights the ace custom jeweler, who recently got the opportunity to work with Meek Mill, a name that is distinguished in the American music scene as a rapper and hip-hop artist. The ace music artist is known for his distinct style and work in music, which is why he wanted a piece of jewelry that could help him define exactly that for him. This led Meek Mill to contact Godson Umeh, and what the latter created in the form of “Smactus” stunned him, which can also be proved by the immense tweets, comments, and likes the piece of jewelry has constantly been receiving from people all around the world on social media. Smactus is a beautiful custom piece made by the ace designer consisting of a cactus design with a unique look given to it. It is made with Zambian Princess Cut Emeralds, which has added more sparkle to the product and the correct use of the diamonds have given a rich look to it. Godson Umeh has always stayed beyond conventional designs, and his modernism in designs and jewelry styles have helped him earn a mammoth of celebrity clients like Meek Mill.

“I am naturally quite humbled by the recent experience I had working around the custom jewelry for Meek Mill (@meekmill). Also, with each experience of mine working closely with the requirements of each of my clients, I learn something new, which helps me to better my designing skills in the project I undertake. I have worked this way all my career, and the kind of love people have showered on me for the same has been surreal for which I will forever stay grateful,” says the young custom jeweler and designer.

Godson Umeh’s (@godsonumeh) attention to detail and his designs which effortlessly has the power to define the client’s personality and style, just like the way he worked around Smactus, has taken this young talent to greater success levels, which is why people also tag him in almost all his posts with #GodsonDoesItBetter.

