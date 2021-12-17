Star Magazine logo

Pearl Milling Company Eggnog Pancakes Recipe

Sponsored content in conjunction with Pearl Milling Company.

These holiday festive pancakes will be a family favorite with a light and fluffy texture and delicious flavor.

Pearl Milling Company Eggnog Pancakes:

What you’ll need:

  • 1 1/2 cups Pearl Milling Company Original Pancake & Waffle Mix
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 1 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  • 1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1 1/4 cups prepared eggnog
  • 2 eggs
  • 3 tablespoons melted unsalted butter
  • 1/4 cup milk, if needed
  • Eggnog topping (recipe below)
  • Holiday sprinkles (optional)

Instructions:

  • Preheat griddle to 375F or heat skillet over medium-low heat
  • In a large bowl, whisk together pancake mix, sugar, nutmeg and cinnamon
  • Whisk eggnog, eggs and melted butter together and add to pancake mixture (be sure to stir until large clumps disappear)
  • If mixture seems too thick, add milk (one tablespoon at a time) until desired consistency
  • Let stand 1 to 2 minutes
  • Pour 1/4 cup batter onto lightly greased griddle or skillet
  • Cook about 1 1/2 to 2 minutes or until a few bubbles appear on surface and bottom is golden brown; turn, continue cooking 1 to 2 minutes
  • Reduce heat to 350F if pancakes are browning too quickly
  • Serve with Eggnog Topping and/or Pearl Milling Company Syrup

Eggnog Topping:

  • Place 1/2 cup confectioners’ sugar in bowl
  • Add eggnog to make a sauce-life consistency
  • Spoon over pancakes and top with holiday sprinkles (if desired)

Pearl Milling Company Pancake Mix, MSRP $2.30 – $2.80,  pearlmillingcompany.com.

