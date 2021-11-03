Submerge Your Stress With Tribe’s CBD Blue Lagoon

This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

Who wouldn’t love lounging by the beautiful blue waters of a Caribbean beach? Ah, if only flights to the Bahamas were a little less expensive! Luckily, there is a cheaper way you could bring those peaceful, pristine waters to your home: mix a Blue Lagoon cocktail! This azure alcoholic beverage is the best option for people who need a tart & tropical-themed tincture.

To help give your cocktail a little extra calm, please don’t forget to add a dropperful of Tribe CBD oil. Even a touch of high-quality CBD should put you in “tropical vacation mode.”

CBD Blue Lagoon Cocktail

Nobody’s sure who invented lemonade, but most scholars believe the first recorded “lemonade” came out of 12th century Egypt. Apparently, once Egyptians had access to fresh lemons, they started mixing this acidic fruit with sweeteners like dates, honey, or cane sugar. The result of these experiments was a traditional drink known as “qatarmizat.”

While that origin story is pretty interesting, you won’t believe the myth surrounding pink lemonade’s creation. According to the most famous account, a 19th-century carnival employee ran out of clean water to make lemonade. In a panic, this industrious carny mixed lemon juice into a container of water that had an acrobat’s red tights in it! Thankfully, manufacturers don’t use the same unsanitary ingredients to give pink lemonade its color.

Ingredients

1 oz vodka

1 oz blue curaçao

~ 4 oz lemonade

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil

Maraschino cherry

Directions

Pour vodka, blue curaçao, and lemonade into a cocktail shaker

Add ice and shake for a few seconds

Strain into a Tom Collins glass

Top with Tribe CBD oil and a cherry

If you love all things blue, then we’ve got good news for you! Tribe CBD has loads of awesome azure recipes in our extensive CBD blog. Just a few of our favorite blue concoctions include the Blue Hawaii, Swimming Pool, and Electric Lemonade. Please take a peek at the lovely cocktails we’ve compiled whenever you need to put that curaçao to good use.

Also, please remember that blue curaçao has a similar flavor profile to other orange liqueurs. So, if you run across a recipe that uses triple sec or Cointreau, you could always sub blue curaçao to add a new shade of color.

The only thing you should know about blue curaçao is that it tends to be sweeter than triple sec. Therefore, if a recipe calls for simple syrup or sugar, you may want to omit it when swapping for blue curaçao.

See Why CBG Is “Making Waves” In The Hemp World

CBD may be all the rage, but dozens of secondary hemp cannabinoids are gaining traction on social media. Arguably, the hottest “alt cannabinoid” hitting store shelves is CBG. Like CBD, CBG is non-psychoactive, so there’s no need to worry about getting “high.” While there’s a lot we don’t know about CBG, many people who try it claim it has similar soothing properties to CBD oil.

To learn more about what makes CBG so fascinating, you’ve got to check out this previous blog post. You could also learn more about Tribe’s CBG capsules on this link.