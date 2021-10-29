6 Celebrities You Didn’t Know Had Their Own Alcohol Brands

Sponsored content written in partnership with GrapeStars.

Seemingly every celebrity is rushing to launch their own alcohol brands these days. From wines to bourbons, tequilas to gin, celebrities are looking to put their stamp on a competitive category, especially during the busy holiday gift giving period. And these celebrities are turning to GrapeStars as their preferred home for delivering their great products directly to your doorstep.

Here are six great, under-the-radar celebrity-based products available on GrapeStars:

Andrea Bocelli: Bocelli Wines

You’ve undoubtedly heard the voice of legendary singer Andrea Bocelli. But fun fact, the Bocelli family has long been famous, even before Andrea belted his first operatic note. In operation for over 130 years and spanning 3 generations, the Bocelli family has been producing classic Italian wines on their small estate in Tuscany.

The Bocelli family has recently partnered with GrapeStars to share their special gift of wine, and love of Italian culture, with friends around the world. From a delightfully crisp Pinot Grigio to a bold and sophisticated Sangiovese Cabernet Sauvignon, this lineup of white, reds and Prosecco is sure to be the star attraction of your next family gathering. Starting at just $14.99 and available at GrapeStars.com.

Jaime Foxx: Brown Sugar Bourbon

Sweet, with a bit of showmanship flair. Sure, that can certainly describe Jaime Foxx. Which is why he set out to create a spirit that embodied his very essence. Meet Brown Sugar Bourbon.

Incorporating a taste that’s both sweet and indulgent, Brown Sugar Bourbon features strong notes of cinnamon and brown sugar that creates a classic whiskey warmth. So snuggle up by a fire or get cozy by a piano and enjoy a taste Brown Sugar Bourbon today. Available for $25.99 on GrapeStars.com.

Usain Bolt: G.H. Mumm Champagne

Best known for his iconic, world-record holding speed and Olympic Gold medals, Usain Bolt is enjoying life outside the track these days. Add brand ambassador to famous champagne producer G.H. Mumm to his growing list of credentials.

G.H. Mumm has long had relationships in the world of sport, so its only natural for one of the most iconic track stars of all time to join their growing stable. Available in three varietals, this lineup of champagnes is a perfect way to toast to friends and family and to ring in the new year in style. The Usain Bolt collection of G.H. Mumm is available on GrapeStars.com starting at $38.99.

Post Malone: Maison No. 9 Rose

Post Malone is a global music superstar, and is known for his versatility crossing over music genres, from R&B and Rap to Country and Rock. So it’s no surprise that Post would seek out to create a beverage that breaks down the traditional barriers. Meet Maison No. 9 Rose.

This new French rosé is created and developed in partnership with Post Malone’s friend and entrepreneur James Morrissey of Global Brand Equities, and Dre London, long-time music manager and Founder of London Entertainment. Maison No. 9 is a light, high-quality, accessible rosé from Provence, France that will have you singing its praises. Maison No. 9 Rose is available for $21.99 on GrapeStars.com.

Guy Fieri and Sammy Hagar: Santo Puro Mezquila

When Guy Fieri rolls out, he’s always looking for a bit of the unexpected, yet exceptional. Which is why he sought out friend Sammy Hagar and partnered with him to create a beverage that awakens the spirit and enlightens the senses.

Meet Santo Puro Mezquila. The world’s first blend between tequila and mezcal, Santo’s intense agave aroma mixes with an earthy, light smokiness with a hint of herbs. Starting mellow and finishing with tantalizing agave flavor and herbal complexity, Santo delivers a gentle smoke with a slight floral fruitiness that is a twist from your typical tequilas, or mezcal. Elevate your taste buds and unleash a higher spirit. Santo is $59.99 and available on GrapeStars.com.

Snoop Dogg: INDOGGO Gin

Snoop Dogg almost single-handedly put gin & juice on the map through his iconic rap lyrics. So it only makes sense that Snoop would venture into the world of creating a spirit that was worthy of his name. Meet INDOGGO™ .

This juicy gin, with its laidback California style, INDOGGO™ Gin is the ultimate remix of seven premium botanicals infused with all-natural ingredients including strawberry. Containing no sugar with a slightly sweet and fruity finish this premium gin is guaranteed to get the party started on the right foot. INDOGGO™ is $29.99 available on GrapeStars.com.