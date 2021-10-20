Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Welcome the cooler months with these essentials that will leave you gorgeous — and feeling good!

Makeup Essentials

Instant glamour! Paint your pout with a highly pigmented satin-finish formula that wows for 8 hours. Giorgio Armani Beauty Lip Power, $38, sephora.com.

It’s a vibe! Score a sexy eye look using 12 neutral matte and shimmery shades that are super-blendable — plus vegan and cruelty-free. Available in four other palettes boasting rosy, bright and cool tones. L.A. COLORS Color Vibe Eyeshadow Palette, $3, lacolors.com.

This award-winning, vitamin-infused multitasker makes eyes pop thanks to its unique indigo blue primer, which works in concert with the volumizing mascara for extreme color payoff and skyhigh lashes. RevitaLash Cosmetics Double-Ended Volume Set Primer & Mascara, $34.50, revitalash.com.

Body Essentials

A powerhouse mix of antioxidant-rich agents (think: coconut, marula and argan oil) rejuvenates and moisturizes skin while also soothing achy muscles. Use code TAKE10 to take $10 off all Parasilk Hot Hand and Foot Masks. Parasilk Beauty Hand & Foot Mask Combo Therapy, $49.95, parasilk.com.

Confidence in a spritz! This spicy scent features peppy fragrant notes of cardamom, jasmine and milk accord for a bold and beautiful effect. Cacharel Yes I Am EDP Spray 1 oz, $29.99, available at Walgreens or Walgreens.com.

ADORB BONUS: Receive a pretty floral print drawstring bag with any Yes I Am purchase (value of $35).

Healing agents including honey, oat, arnica and vitamin E calm down redness, bumps and other common irritations associated with shaving. Bee Bald Post-Shave Healing Balm, $7.39, amazon.com.

Wellness Essentials

Improve your energy and mood in the mornings with a refreshing glass of water mixed with a mango-flavored powder of B vitamins and ginseng. Moon Juice Ting, $42, moonjuice.com.

Both moms and little ones get digestive health support from these heart-shaped chocolates made with certified-organic raw cacao and billions of active probiotics and natural prebiotics. Gryph & IvyRose Adult Chocolate Probiotic, $34, and Children’s Chocolate Probiotic (ages 4+), $29, gryphandivyrose.com.

Skin Essentials

Sunshine for your face! Brighten the area around your eyes with an antioxidant-packed cream infused with skin-firming amino peptides and hydrating vitamin B3. Olay Vitamin C+ Peptide 24 Brightening Eye Cream, $29, target.com.

Achieve a glow-worthy complexion with this derm-designed serum that also shields against damaging blue light and pollutants. Sobel Skin Rx 35% Vitamin C Face Serum, $105, drsobelskinrx.com.

Super model approved: a rich, skin-balancing moisturizer packed with niacinamide to diminish the appearance of wrinkles for a more youthful look. Hourglass Equilibrium Restorative Hydrating Cream, $130, hourglasscosmetics.com.

Hair Essentials

Have color-treated locks? Listen up! Whether you’re brunette or blonde, this high-gloss treatment brings back shine and vibrancy — after just one use! Pureology Color Fanatic Top Coat + Sheer Clear, $35, pureology.com.

Cleanse your scalp with hydrating, clean shampoo and conditioner formulas rich in aloe vera leaf juice, hyaluronic acid and celery extract. Nécessaire The Scalp Duo, $40, necessaire.com.

Right in time for the cool, dry weather: This light serum gets rid of flakes and the overproduction of oils courtesy of glycolic acid, castor oil-derived beads and prebiotics. The Inkey List Salicylic Acid Exfoliating Scalp Treatment, $15, theinkeylist.com.

For super-straight strands or a voluminous mane sans frizz, reach for this ultra-light, luxe tool powered by advanced ionic technology to (quietly!) dry hair 4x faster than traditional versions. Bonus: It even has a self-cleaning function! L’ange Le Styliste Luxury Salon Dryer, $325, (30 percent off by using code: DRYER), langehair.com.