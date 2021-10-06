Cool Your Engines With Tribe’s CBD Kamikaze Cocktail

This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

If you feel like life is spinning out of control, we’d recommend trying a kamikaze. No, we’re not talking about flying a plane into a warship! The “kamikaze” we’re referring to is a classic citrusy cocktail. Anyone who enjoys drinks like the margarita will love the flavors in this delightful drink.

Oh yeah, and don’t forget to add a dropperful of Tribe’s CBD oil to keep your kamikaze super chill.

CBD Kamikaze Recipe

We all know that “kamikaze” refers to Japanese pilots who deliberately crashed into warships during World War II, but do you know what this foreign word means? Interestingly, the term “kamikaze” literally translates to “divine wind.” Apparently, this word was used centuries before WWII to describe heavy winds that wiped out Mongol troops trying to invade Japan. The pilots who were given kamikaze missions were supposedly the “divine wind” guaranteeing Japanese military success.

Although kamikaze pilots caused a lot of damage in WWII, there’s some evidence that the strategy wasn’t super effective. In fact, some military experts estimate kamikaze pilots only hit their targets about 19 percent of the time. Still, it’s estimated kamikaze pilots were responsible for destroying almost 50 Allied vessels throughout the global conflict.

Ingredients

1 ½ oz vodka

1 oz triple sec

1 oz lime juice

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil

Lime wedge, for garnish

Directions

Pour vodka, triple sec, and lime juice in a cocktail shaker

Add ice and shake for a few seconds

Strain into a pre-chilled martini glass

Garnish with Tribe CBD oil and lime wedge

Juicing citrus fruit isn’t just a great way to perk up your cocktail hour. Many studies confirm fruits like limes and lemons offer some pretty remarkable health benefits. Most significantly, citrus fruits have some of the highest natural traces of vitamin C. In fact, pirates used to use fruits like lemons to ward off vitamin C deficiency (aka scurvy).

Beyond their excellent vitamin profile, lemon juice seems to help naturally improve digestion. The acidic compounds in lemon seem to stimulate the liver, which could help our bodies naturally break down food.

As if that wasn’t enough, some health experts say, “A glass of lemon water each day could keep kidney stones away!” Many surveys suggest passing kidney stones is as painful as childbirth, so anything that gets rid of them should be seen as a major win.

Restore Before You “Soar” — Try Tribe’s CBD Cold Therapy Cream

While we hope you never experience a “crash landing,” sometimes sprains or strains are unavoidable. This is especially true if you love pumping iron in the gym. Thankfully, CBD topicals seem to speed up injury recovery time and may reduce inflammation. In fact, many pro athletes like Bubba Watson, Tiki Barber, and Ryan VandenBussche openly use CBD creams to ward off post-workout soreness.

