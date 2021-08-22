Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Dr. Igor’s Blistered Green Veggies with Salsa Verde Aioli & Hemp Recipe

Roasted Cabbage, Brussel Sprouts, Broccolini & Green Beans with Baby Kale, slathered with a Salsa Verde Aioli with Anchovies, Lemon & Parsley, topped with Sliced Almonds, Sesame Seeds & Hemp Hearts

DAIRY-FREE/GLUTEN-FREE/LOW-CARB/MEDITERRANEAN DIET/OVO-PESCATARIAN

Total: 20 minutes

Prep: 5 minutes

Cook: 15 minutes

Makes: 6 servings

Allergens: egg, fish, sesame seeds, tree nuts

Say goodbye to bland, boring and boiled, and hello to crispy blistered vegetables! Turn up that oven to high and watch your regular green produce become extraordinary with just a little bit of hemp oil, salt and pepper. Dress your crunchy greens with a tart and salty aioli infused with capers, anchovies and parsley. Serve this as a side dish with your favorite steak, chicken, pork or fish recipe, or as a vegetarian main dish.

Brussel sprouts, kale, cabbage and broccolini all belong to the brassica or cruciferous vegetable family. Other brassicas include collard greens, kohlrabi, turnips and red cabbage. Cruciferous vegetables are high in fiber, low in calories, and are rich in vitamins C, E and K. Studies have shown that they can also reduce the risk of cancer.

These nutritional powerhouses get overlooked most of the time because of the way they are prepared. This recipe will definitely change the way your taste buds feel about them!

Ingredients

VEGGIES

½ lb of brussels sprouts, halved

½ lb of green beans or haricot vert, stems trimmed

½ head of a medium sized cabbage, cut into wedges

2 bundles of broccolini (about 0.75 lb)

2 tablespoons of hemp oil

1 teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon of freshly cracked black pepper

DRESSING

1 tablespoon of hemp oil

1 cup of mayonnaise

1 tablespoon of Worcestershire sauce

¼ cup of chopped fresh parsley

1 lemon, zested and juiced

3 cloves of garlic, chopped

2 anchovy filets

1-½ tablespoon of capers

GARNISH

¼ cup of sliced almonds

1 tablespoon of hemp hearts

1 tablespoon of sesame seeds

Lemon on the side when serving

Steps

1.) Preheat an oven to 450F. Cut the brussels sprouts in half and toss them with half a tablespoon of hemp oil and season with some salt and freshly cracked black pepper. Cut the cabbage in wedges, trim off the woody stem part and season with the oil, salt and pepper.

2.) Trim the broccolinis stems, season. Trim off the ends of the green beans and season.

3.) Lay out the vegetables in parchment paper lined baking trays. I used two so that there is room for the vegetables to crisp up and cook evenly. Roast for 15-18 minutes in a 450F oven.

4.) While waiting for the vegetables to cook, gather your ingredients for the salsa Verde aioli.

5.) Place the hemp oil mayonnaise, Worcestershire sauce, chopped parsley, lemon juice and zest, garlic, anchovies and capers in a small food processor. Pulse until thoroughly combined and smooth. Set aside.

6.) The vegetables are done when they are blistered, a little black from roasting, and super crispy.

7.) Transfer the vegetables onto a serving platter. Dress with about half of the salsa verde aioli, hemp hearts, almonds and sesame seeds. Serve with your choice of protein, or as is!

Tips

450F is the perfect temperature for crisping up these vegetables.

If you don’t have a food processor, chop up the anchovies, capers, garlic and parsley very finely, and mix with the rest of the ingredients.

Q&A

Can I use any type of vegetable in this preparation? Any type of brassica or cruciferous vegetable will work. Try cauliflower, broccoli and asparagus next!

