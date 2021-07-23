Star Magazine logo

ALDI Summer Sips: Grown-Up Root Beer Float

This week’s cocktail is a riff on a childhood favorite that will transport you back to the days of old-fashioned soda fountains. Made with affordable ALDI ingredients, this boozy Grown-Up Root Beer Float created by ALDI sommelier partner Sarah Tracey will be the “root” of your happiness this summer.

ALDI

Sarah Tracey for ALDI

Grown-Up Root Beer Float

ALDI-Exclusive Ingredients

  • Big Brother Hard Root Beer
  • Specially Selected Vanilla Premium Ice Cream
  • Friendly Farms Whipped Dairy Topping
  • Clancy’s Pretzel Rods
  • Season’s Choice Frozen Cherry Berry Blend

Recipe

  • Place a scoop of Specially Selected Vanilla Premium Ice Cream in the bottom of a tall glass.
  • Fill with Big Brother Hard Root Beer.
  • Top with Friendly Farms Whipped Dairy Topping and a cherry from the Season’s Choice Cherry Berry Blend.
  • Garnish with Clancy’s Pretzel Rod.

* Makes 1 serving

Visit your local ALDI to find all the ingredients you need to create this Grown-Up Root Beer Float or visit ALDI.us for more information.

