Simple, Spicy, Sweet...And CBD! — Tribe’s CBD Ginger Highball  

This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

Simplicity is an uncommon skill…especially in our computerized world! While complexity has its charms, it can oh-so-easily make our lives dreadfully difficult. Maybe that’s why drinks like the ginger highball are still around. While this drink isn’t as “flashy” as a Ramos Gin Fizz, it has a “humble finesse” that never fails to impress.

Even if you’re new to mixology, the ginger highball is sure to please your palate. Oh yeah, and it pairs perfectly with a dropperful of Tribe CBD oil!

CBD Ginger Highball Recipe

When people make the ginger highball, they usually want to keep it as straightforward as possible. Grab your whiskey and ginger ale, pour, and sip. Yes, it’s that simple! However, if you’re a stickler for DIY ingredients, there are a few easy ways you could add “authentic allure” to this drink.

For instance, some people like to make a batch of ginger syrup at home. To do this, add one part blended ginger to one and a half parts of water and simmer this mix on a stovetop for about 30 minutes. Once your ginger water is ready, strain it into a Pyrex glass, add one part sugar, and stir. If you choose to use this ginger syrup in your highball, test between 1 – 2 ounces of syrup and top your drink with plain seltzer water.

For a more robust ginger highball, you could also investigate making DIY ginger beer. Just remember this drink requires fermentation, which means you’ll have to wait a few days before using it. If you want a spicier ginger highball, you may want to check out the many ginger beer tutorials now on YouTube.

Ingredients

1 ½ oz rye whiskey

Ginger ale, to top

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil

Directions

Place a few ice cubes in a highball glass.

Pour rye whiskey into your glass.

Top with ginger ale.

Drizzle Tribe CBD oil on top.

