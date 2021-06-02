A NY Classic For Cognac Connoisseurs — Tribe’s CBD Japanese Cocktail  

This article was originally published on Tribe CBD. To view the original article and recipe, click here.

The Japanese Cocktail is one of the most misleading names in the classic cocktail canon. Unlike what you’d expect, there are no Japanese flavors in this American mix. Supposedly, NY bartenders only named this cocktail in honor of a 19th-century Japanese diplomat who was in the Big Apple.

While you won’t find sake or Midori in this cocktail, it’s got a lot of fantastic flavors going on. Anyone who’s a fan of cognac should give this weirdly named wonder a taste. Oh yeah, and don’t forget to add a little spritz of our citrus-flavored CBD oil!

CBD Japanese Cocktail Recipe

Nowadays, most bartenders serve the Japanese Cocktail in a pre-chilled coupe glass. However, it’s more likely mixologists originally made this drink in an ice-filled highball glass. Not only that, some historians contend that there was no lime juice in the original recipe.

Instead of lime or lemon juice, an “authentic” 1860 Japanese Cocktail probably only had a lemon peel garnish. To better infuse all of those citrusy essential oils, mixologists would often stir their lemon peel in the drink before serving.

Whichever variation you try, we’d recommend going light on the orgeot and citrus juice. Take a few sample sips to find your ideal balance of tart and sweet.

Ingredients

2 oz cognac

1/2 oz orgeat syrup

1/2 oz lime juice

1 dropperful Tribe CBD oil (citrus)

1 dash of Angostura bitters

Lemon peel

Directions

Pour cognac, orgeat syrup, lime juice, and Angostura bitters in a cocktail shaker

Add ice and shake for about eight seconds

Strain into a pre-chilled coupe glass

Garnish with a lemon peel and Tribe CBD oil

Unless you’re familiar with Tiki drinks, you probably don’t know what the heck orgeat syrup is. In a “nutshell,” orgeat is an almond-infused simple syrup with a touch of orange flower water. While this ingredient features heavily in dozens of tropical drinks, it’s most famous for its role in the Mai Tai.

While most liquor stores should carry a few orgeat brands, you could easily substitute with a splash of amaretto. Although it’s not ideal, you could also use a pinch of almond milk if it’s all you’ve got on hand.

If you’d like to learn more about orgeat syrup, then you’ve got to check out our previous post on the CBD Mai Tai.

Find Your Inner Zen With Tribe’s Calming CBD Oil!

Since we’re talking about the “Japanese Cocktail,” it’s worth mentioning that Kyoto University recently published a fascinating study on CBD for social anxiety. In this trial, scientists gave teenagers either CBD capsules or placebo pills and monitored their anxiety levels over one month. According to the data, students who took CBD had significantly lower anxiety levels than the placebo group.

So, if you’re looking for a simple way to zap stress, CBD may have something to offer you. Be sure to click this link to find out more about Tribe’s high-quality CBD oil offerings.

